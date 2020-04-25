Ambush near Congo’s Virunga park kills 12 rangers, 5 others
BENI, Congo — An ambush near the renowned Virunga Park in eastern Congo has killed 12 rangers who helped guard some of the world’s last remaining mountain gorillas in the wild, and another five people, authorities said Friday.
The attack, which left five other rangers in critical condition, took place near the park’s headquarters in Rumangabo, located in Rutsuru territory, according to Joel Wengamulay, a spokesman with the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature. A driver and four civilians also died, he added.
“Investigations are underway to find the killers who attacked our convoy,” he told The Associated Press. “We have started calling the families of the victims of this ambush to inform them.”
Daniel Maniragua, deputy administrator of the Rutsuru territory, condemned the attack and pointed the finger at the FDLR rebels. The fighters, who have been active in the area for more than 25 years, are among the armed groups competing for control of the region’s vast natural resources.
“I think that these rebels did not ambush just the rangers but attacked civilians on this road to Rumangabo,” he said. “We call on the central government to strengthen the military presence in the area to eradicate these negative groups that are swarming in the region.”
China shuts Myanmar border crossing amid fighting
BEIJING — China closed a border crossing with Myanmar on Friday after fighting in that nation spilled into a Chinese province and damaged buildings.
State broadcaster CCTV said vehicles, a school and other buildings in Yunnan province were damaged by bullets, artillery fire and flames from an exploding gas station in Myanmar. CCTV reported no deaths or injuries in the Chinese town of Jiegao, but the situation inside Myanmar was unclear.
Various ethnic rebel groups based along the countries’ border are fighting Myanmar’s military while seeking autonomy from the central government. The fighting has caused occasional deaths in China, fueled cross-border crime and sent refugees fleeing temporarily into China, where many share ethnic, linguistic and familial links.
China has longstanding ties to Myanmar’s military leaders, who retain much power despite recent democratic reforms. President Xi Jinping visited Myanmar in January but an undercurrent of anti-Chinese sentiment in Myanmar remains. Chinese influence is especially felt in northern regions such as Mandalay, and local resentment has been fed by a population influx and sometimes heavy-handed implementation of Chinese-backed projects that run roughshod over local communities.
For China, Myanmar also offers access to an Indian Ocean import route for the Persian Gulf’s oil and gas and is a bridge to Southeast Asia and beyond for Xi’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative to build infrastructure connecting China to Europe and Africa.
Meanwhile, China serves as a no-questions-asked ally to Myanmar, giving it diplomatic cover as the country faces widespread condemnation over its human rights record, including its treatment of Rohingya Muslims.
Ex-Georgia president takes top Cabinet job in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — Georgia’s former president on Friday accepted a top Cabinet job in Ukraine — a move that angered his home country.
Mikheil Saakashvili, who served as Georgia’s president from 2004-2013, told reporters that he accepted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s offer to become a deputy prime minister in charge of reforms. He said that Zelenskiy specifically asked him to conduct talks with the International Monetary Fund.
Ukraine needs IMF loans to shore up its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Ukraine is to face the most difficult social and economic test since it won independence,” Saakashvili said, describing the nation’s economic situation as “catastrophic.”
The job offer to Saakashvili angered the government of Georgia led by his political foes. “Saakashvili’s appointment by the country that is our strategic partner is categorically unacceptable for us,” said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.
Gakharia noted that Saakashvili has been convicted by a Georgian court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, adding that Georgia will recall its ambassador from Kyiv if the appointment is made.
In 2018, a Georgian court convicted Saakashvili on abuse of power charges that he and his allies described as politically motivated. Saakashvili was hailed for streamlining the government and fighting corruption, but his popularity was eroded by a crackdown on protests and the 2008 war with Russia that led to the loss of two separatist provinces.
Saakashvili’s appointment, which is expected to be approved next week by the parliament dominated by Zelenskiy’s party, marks a remarkable political comeback for the former Georgian leader.
Saakashvili started a new political career in Ukraine in 2015 when then-President Petro Poroshenko appointed him governor of the Odessa region. The two fell out a year later, and the president stripped Saakashvili, who led anti-government protests, of the Ukrainian citizenship.
Zelenskiy, the comedian who unseated Poroshenko in last year’s election, quickly restored Ukrainian citizenship for Saakashvili.