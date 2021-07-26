Jet fuel shortage hampers airports in western U.S.
A shortage of jet fuel, coupled with supply chain issues and an urgent demand from firefighting aircraft, continues to cause problems at airports around the West.
In Nevada, state and federal lawmakers said they are investigating a possible shortage of jet fuel that could delay cargo delivery and passenger travel at Reno-Tahoe International Airport in the coming days.
A spike in demand for jet fuel both by commercial airlines and from firefighting aircraft in Montana and the Pacific Northwest led to departure problems and daylong flight delays recently at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
In California, recent flights in and out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport were disrupted by jet fuel shortages blamed on the lack of tanker truck driver deliveries.
Lawmakers said the Reno-Tahoe airport serving Nevada’s second largest metro area faces a shortage of jet fuel that could force the cancellation of cargo and passenger flights.
Average gas prices rise to $3.22
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.22 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg, of the Lundberg Survey, said Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further.
The price at the pump is 98 cents higher than it was a year ago.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.39 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.71 per gallon.
Gas station cited for car problems
ONONDAGA, N.Y. — State officials have issued violation notices to a central New York gas station after motorists complained their cars broke down after filling up there.
More than a dozen drivers said their cars broke down after they got gas at B&K Food Mart in Onondaga, and that number could be higher based on social media posts.
The problems began about two weeks ago. Most of the motorists reported water was found in their gas tanks, and said the repairs cost as much as $1,300. One driver reported a gas tank half-filled with water.
State regulators found a leak when inspecting the station’s underground fuel storage tanks, and a leaking recovery valve was repaired. The leak combined with recent heavy rainfalls in the region is considered a possible cause of the problem.
School boards reject sex-ed plans
OMAHA, Neb. — Nearly 50 Nebraska school boards have objected to proposed state health education standards that include lessons for young children on gender identity and gender expression.
State Sen. Joni Albrecht said 47 school boards across the state have either adopted resolutions or sent letters opposing the first draft of the standards that the Nebraska Department of Education is considering. Albrecht was part of a group of 30 state senators who signed a statement urging school districts to object to the standards.
Under the proposal, kindergartners would learn about same-gender families. First-graders would be taught about gender identity and gender stereotypes.
Sixth graders would learn about a range of identities related to sexual orientation, including heterosexual, bisexual, lesbian, gay, queer, two-spirit, asexual and pansexual.
The proposal has faced strong opposition and large crowds have attended state education board meetings.