SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy declared five missing sailors dead nearly a week after a helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean, shifting the search for them to a recovery operation on Saturday.
The move followed more than 72 hours of coordinated rescue efforts and nearly three dozen search-and-rescue flights to look for the wreckage, the Navy’s Pacific fleet said. The names of the sailors were being withheld until next of kin have been notified.
Also injured on Tuesday were five other sailors who were on board the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier where the MH-60S helicopter was operating on the deck before the crash. They were in stable conditions as of Saturday, a spokesman said.
Lawsuit: Man’s foot shredded on roller coaster
FARMINGTON, Utah — A paraplegic man who was injured on a roller coaster is now suing a Utah amusement park, saying his paralyzed leg wasn’t properly secured while he was on the ride and his foot was shredded.
Matthew Christensen filed the lawsuit against Lagoon Amusement Park on Thursday in Davis County’s 3rd District Court. The lawsuit said Christensen’s ligament in his big toe was “irreparably shredded,” and that he suffered fractures to his lower leg, toe, and two other foot bones. The theme park in Farmington didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Biden to visit trio of 9/11 memorial sites
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will visit all three 9/11 memorial sites to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and pay his respects to the nearly 3,000 people killed that day.
On Sept. 11, Biden will visit ground zero in New York City, the Pentagon and the memorial outside Shanksville, Pa., where United Flight 93 was forced down, the White House said Saturday. He will be accompanied by first lady Jill Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Shanksville for a separate event before joining the president at the Pentagon.