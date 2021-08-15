WEEDSPORT, N.Y. — A tour bus bound for Niagara Falls ran off the New York State Thruway and rolled over in central New York, sending more than 50 people to hospitals, state police and a hospital said.
The bus landed on its side in the grass around 12:40 p.m. along the highway’s westbound side near Weedsport, a village about 25 miles west of Syracuse. Some 57 people were aboard, and all were taken to hospitals for injuries ranging from minor to serious, state police said.
It’s unclear why the bus veered off the road, troopers said in a news release.
Tropical Storm Grace forms in Atlantic
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Grace formed Saturday morning in the Atlantic Ocean and grew stronger, while Fred weakened into a tropical wave as it headed into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
Both systems were expected to bring heavy rain and flooding. Fred, which was once a tropical storm, could regain such strength today, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
The center said in its late-afternoon Saturday advisory that Grace was centered about 55 miles east-southeast of Guadeloupe. It was moving west at 26 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, down from 45 mph earlier in the day.
A tropical storm warning was issued for the British Virgin Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the Dominican Republic, which forecasters said Grace could reach by Monday.
Firefighters face more California challenges
QUINCY, Calif. — Firefighters faced “another critical day” on Saturday as thunderstorms pushed flames closer to two towns not far from where the Dixie Fire destroyed much of Greenville last week.
The thunderstorms, which began Friday, didn’t produce much rain but whipped up wind and created lightning strikes, forcing crews to focus on using bulldozers to build lines and keep the blaze from reaching Westwood, a town of about 1,700 people. Westwood was placed under evacuation orders Aug. 5.
Wind gusts of up to 50 mph also pushed the fire closer to Janesville, a town of about 1,500 people, east of Greenville.