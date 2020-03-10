Mom accused of tossing 11-year-old son off balcony
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota woman is accused of yanking her 11-year-old son from bed and throwing him off their apartment’s fourth floor balcony, leaving him with traumatic injuries, police said Monday.
The boy is expected to survive, but he suffered injuries including at least one broken leg, a fractured jaw and head injuries, St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders said.
The motive for the attack Monday morning is unclear. The woman was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and malicious punishment of a child, but was not formally charged. The mother’s girlfriend was also questioned.
Authorities initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide after another resident in the St. Paul apartment complex thought the child jumped, the Star Tribune reported. But police say investigators later learned the 33-year-old mother pulled the boy out of bed, dragged him to the balcony and threw him over the railing.
A 6-year-old sibling in the home appeared to be unharmed.
“It makes no sense,” Linders said, adding that it deeply affected first responders. “These are some of the most difficult calls that officers respond to — because many are parents themselves.”
Woman convicted of crash that killed 5 kids gets 18 yearsUPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A Maryland woman convicted of killing six passengers, five of them children, in a drunken driving crash has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Dominique R. Taylor, 33, pleaded guilty in September to six counts of motor vehicle manslaughter. She faced a sentence of up to 30 years, but bypassed a trial and was instead handed a prison term about a dozen years lighter Friday, The Washington Post reported.
Taylor had twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system when she left a house party after 4 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2019, with five children and one adult passenger in tow, according to Maryland State Police. She lost control of her SUV along Route 301 and swerved into trees, tossing the five kids — two of her own and three of her cousin’s children — into a snowy field, prosecutors said.
The kids ranged in age from 5 to 15 years old and weren’t wearing seat belts at the time, law enforcement and prosecutors have said. They all died at the scene, and the adult passenger later died from injuries.
Prince George’s County Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Rush told the judge Friday that first responders to the deadly crash have since battled post traumatic stress disorder, according to an account from The Post.
“They all, even the 20-year veterans, described this as the worst scene of their careers,” she said. “When we were talking with them, we could see them replaying it in their minds.”
Taylor repeatedly apologized to those gathered in the courtroom, which included many of her own relatives, before telling the judge: “I don’t even deserve” to be alive.
Federal prosecutor fatally shoots wife, self in CaliforniaGRANITE BAY, Calif. — A federal prosecutor in California fatally shot his wife before killing himself Sunday in their home, authorities said.
Timothy Delgado, 43, was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California. He shot his 45-year-old wife Tamara Delgado in a murder-suicide in Granite Bay, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office statement.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento said Monday it is cooperating with the investigation and referred questions to the sheriff’s office. Delgado appears to have prosecuted narcotics and firearms cases, a search of the office’s website shows.
Tamara Delgado’s mother called the sheriff’s office to check on the couple, bringing deputies to their home, according to spokeswoman Angela Musallam. She would not say if there had been other calls to the residence or provide further information.Granite Bay is about 30 miles northeast of Sacramento.
Man cited for careless driving in crash that killed 4
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has been cited for careless driving in a central Florida crash that killed two adults and two children visiting from Massachusetts, authorities said Monday.
Lucas Dos Reis Laurindo, 26, was issued a ticket last week, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. Federal officials previously took him into custody for a visa violation.
The crash happened Feb. 18 in Kissimmee, which is near Orlando. Troopers said the family had been traveling in a van when it was struck from behind and overturned.
Scarlett Smith, 5, Julie Smith, 41, and Josephine Fay, 76, died at the scene, according to an accident report. Jackson Smith, 11, died the next day at a central Florida hospital. The Smith family is from Whitman, Massachusetts, and the Fays are from South Weymouth, Massachusetts.
Two other children, ages 10 and 5, were not injured in the crash, but the report said they were taken to the hospital for monitoring. The van’s driver and another adult passenger were taken to an Orlando hospital in stable condition.
The family’s van was traveling in traffic on State Road 429 when it was rear-ended by a Dos Reis Laurindo’s pickup truck, officials said. The impact caused the van to turn over. Two other cars were involved, but no one else was injured.
Dos Reis Laurindo remains at the jail in Glades County, near Lake Okeechobee.