2 killed when plane crashes into Atlanta townhome
ATLANTA — A small plane crashed into a townhome Wednesday morning in a leafy Atlanta-area neighborhood near a major interstate, killing two people and tearing off the home’s brick exterior, authorities said.
The crash scattered wreckage and shook up nearby residents. Both the pilot and a passenger died, but there were no injuries on the ground because no one was home at the time, DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley told reporters.
“I’m feeling very lucky,” said David Youngpeter, who lives near the townhome. “It was too close for comfort.”
The Piper PA-28 plane crashed shortly after taking off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport outside Atlanta about 10:30 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Conditions were foggy in the area.
Jared Hauck said he was working from his home about 1,000 feet (300 meters) from the crash site because he had adopted a dog the day before.
“I heard a really loud crash and some rustling,” he said. “It didn’t sound like anything normal.”
Hauck said he found a piece of wreckage outside his front door.
The end of one of the airport’s runways is about 1.2 miles (1.9 kilometers) from where the crash occurred, and Youngpeter said he regularly hears planes overhead.
West Hutchinson, another resident, said he heard the plane struggling to gain altitude before it crashed.
“All of a sudden, I heard a really loud crack,” Hutchinson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution . “It was obvious that the plane had crashed because it was really loud and all of sudden went immediately silent.”
Bentley said the plane crashed into a six-unit townhome and crews had trouble accessing the wreckage and reaching one of the plane’s occupants. DeKalb County Medical Examiner Pat Bailey says officials are not yet ready to identify the victims.
An Associated Press photographer saw authorities removing a body from the site after 1 p.m.
A large section of wall and part of the roof was knocked out of a building at the townhome complex. DeKalb County Fire Marshal Joe Cox declared the units unsafe because of structural damage and fuel vapor, according to county officials.
3 children killed, another critical after Michigan house fireLANSING, Mich. — An early morning fire that engulfed a home in the Michigan capital has killed three children, left a fourth in critical condition and injured three more people.
Firefighters responded to the blaze in north Lansing at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said relatives told firefighters that three children still were trapped inside. First responders found the children, ages 8, 5 and 3 years, and rushed them to a hospital, where they were declared dead.
Authorities say a 5-year-old child is in critical condition and a 31-year-old man is being treated at the University of Michigan Burn Center. A 26-year-old woman and an 18-month-old are stable.
The names of those killed and injured have not been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Christian group wants Belgian opera’s naked Joan of Arc bannedBRUSSELS — A Christian association is trying to prevent Brussels opera house La Monnaie from staging a production of Arthur Honegger’s oratorio “Jeanne d’Arc au bûcher,” or “Joan of Arc at the Stake,” in which the heroine appears dressed in men’s clothes and, at one point, naked.
The Pro Europa Christiana Federation wants the show orchestrated by Italian director Romeo Castellucci to be canceled and has launched an online petition to gather public support.In a letter sent to the Monnaie’s director and to Didier Reynders — the Belgian minister in charge of cultural affairs — the association argues that the production is “obscene and hurting Christians.”
The show is set to run from Nov. 5-12.
The petition, which has gathered more than 10,000 signatures, claims that “the symbolic character of Saint Joan of Arc is again the target of a pornographic representation, this time in Brussels. An actress completely naked is meant to represent her and pushes the obscenity to a change of sex during the performance.”
La Monnaie director Peter de Caluwe has been unimpressed by the criticism and said that the show will go ahead as planned. He defended Castelluci’s artistic choices and said in a statement this week he was “stupefied” by the association’s claims.
“As soon as all symbolism has been removed, a naked woman stands on stage,” he said. “This is not a revolutionary representation of Joan of Arc. Immediately after she was put to death, paintings and statues represented her half-naked.”
Co-produced with the Lyon opera house, “Joan of Arc at the Stake” was premiered in the French city two years ago, triggering protests from far-right militants who clashed with police before the last performance.
“La Monnaie is particularly committed to freedom of expression,” de Caluwe said. “We respect the opinions of others, but we ask them to show the same respect to us.”
Polish zoo to take in stranded tigers
WARSAW, Poland — A zoo in western Poland is trying to save nine tigers from Italy that have been stranded for days in small cages at the border with Belarus. Another tiger in the group has already died.
Authorities in Belarus are refusing to let the transport in, saying the Italian caretakers have no visas and lack the necessary veterinary documents for the animals.The shipment started off Oct. 22 from near Rome for a recipient in Russia but got stuck Saturday at Poland’s border with Belarus. Authorities say it has been difficult to give the tigers enough food and water in their truck cages.
Alarmed by the animals’ condition, city authorities in Poznan have allowed the Poznan Zoo to temporarily take the tigers in and let them rest before they are shipped to an animal welfare complex in Spain.