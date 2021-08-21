Refugee group: 32 Afghans trapped between Poland and Belarus
WARSAW, Poland — A Polish refugee rights group said Friday that 32 people who fled Afghanistan before the Taliban takeover have been trapped for 12 days in an area between Poland and Belarus, caught in a standoff between the two neighbors.
The group, Fundacja Ocalenie, called on Polish authorities to allow the people to apply for refugee status in Poland, saying they have the right to do so. Polish authorities are refusing to let them in, and Belarusian border guards will not let them return.
“In accordance with the law ... each of these people should be allowed to submit an application for protection,” Piotr Bystrianin, the president of the group’s management board, said in a statement.
Poland and the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia accuse Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of sending migrants across their borders with his country in what they have called an act of “hybrid war.” Their borders also form part of the European Union’s external border, and the countries believe Lukashenko is acting in revenge for sanctions the EU imposed over his disputed reelection and crackdown on dissent.
A deputy foreign minister in Poland, Pawel Jablonski, said the group is still on the Belarus side of the border strip, where “they have been brought by the organizers of this procedure in Belarus.” He added that Belarus has “full responsibility for this situation.” which, he said, is aimed at “destabilizing the situation inside the European Union.”
“It is the responsibility of the Polish government to protect the national border, which is also the EU border,” Jablonski said.
Most of the recent migrants traveling from Belarus are believed to be originally from Iraq and Afghanistan.
Uganda suspends over 50 civic groups charging non-compliance
KAMPALA, Uganda — Authorities in Uganda have suspended more than 50 civic groups for allegedly not complying with regulations, dealing a blow to hundreds of thousands of people who directly benefit from the organizations’ activities.
The suspensions, which target agencies ranging from rights watchdogs to women’s groups, were announced Friday by the government’s Non-Governmental Organization Bureau. Prominent rights group Chapter Four Uganda and election observer group CCEDU are among 15 facing indefinite suspensions over allegedly failing to file annual returns and audited accounts.
The suspensions take immediate effect and will be enforced, the NGO Bureau said in a statement.
The government’s action will renew fears of an assault on civil society that grew before a charged presidential election earlier this year. Many of the affected groups have been in limbo for months, unable to carry out their regular activities after authorities suspended the operations of a leading donor known as the Democratic Governance Facility, or DGF.
“Unfortunately, in our failing democracy, anything can happen,” said Dickens Kamugisha, whose group advocating good energy governance is among the suspended. “This is all part of the political harassment of citizens and the NGOs.”
He said he had expected the suspensions to happen sooner after the DGF’s troubles as well as multiple attacks on the offices of civic groups seen as critical of the government.
DGF was launched in 2011 by Denmark, Sweden, Ireland, Austria, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the European Union as a five-year program to support government and non-governmental groups working to promote human rights, strengthen democracy and improve accountability.
Renewed in 2018 and with offices in the Danish embassy in Kampala, the capital, the fund says it aims to encourage Uganda to be a country “where citizens are empowered to engage in democratic governance and the state upholds citizens’ rights.”
U.K. watchdog probing why Plymouth shooter got back his gun
LONDON — A 22-year-old man who fatally shot five people in southwestern England earlier this month had his confiscated shotgun and gun license returned to him after he completed a program that aims to keep offenders out of the British criminal justice system, a police watchdog said Friday.
Police have said that Jake Davison killed his mother and four other people, including a 3-year-old girl, before taking his own life in the port city of Plymouth on Aug. 12. It was Britain’s first mass shooting in over a decade.
He started participating in the voluntary Pathfinder program, an alternative to being charged or given an official caution, after admitting assaulting two youths in a Plymouth park in September 2020.
His shotgun and license to own it were confiscated in December while he was taking part in the program and given back to him July 9 following a review by firearms licensers, a police investigation found.
Britain’s police watchdog is investigating what information was shared and decisions made in connection with Davison’s possession of the gun. Firearm crimes are rare in Britain, which has strict gun control laws and regulations.
The IOPC said Davison first applied for a shotgun certificate in July 2017 and received one valid for five years in January 2018. It is believed he then legally purchased a shotgun in March 2018.
Police have said that Davison appeared to have shown interest in “incel” — shorthand for “involuntarily celibate” — forums on social media. The “incel” movement justifies violence against women as revenge for men who are rejected as sexual partners. The online subculture has been linked to deadly attacks in California, Toronto and Florida.
Davison posted online that while he wouldn’t describe himself as an “incel,” they are “people similar to me, they’ve had nothing but themselves, and then they’ve socially had it tough.”