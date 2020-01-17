Guatemala sweeps up migrant group headed for U.S.
EL CINCHADO, Guatemala — Guatemalan police accompanied by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents swept up the majority of a group of some 300 migrants Thursday, loaded them on buses and took them back to the Honduran border, effectively dashing their plans to travel together in a “caravan” with hopes of reaching the United States.
The group of 300 migrants — adults, teens and young children — had set out from a shelter in Entre Rios under rainy skies before dawn and walked about six hours before stopping in the town of Morales. There they were challenged by police who asked for their entry documents, and nearly all had crossed into Guatemala irregularly and didn’t have such documentation.
The migrants were put on three gray buses and told they had to go back to register properly at a border station under rules governing freedom of travel in the Central American border agreement between Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua.
Lesotho leader soon to step down amid murder probe
MASERU, Lesotho — The prime minister of Lesotho soon will retire, a government minister said Thursday, as investigations continue into the murder of his former wife.
Prime Minister Thomas Thabane communicated his intention to retire to the southern African nation’s King Letsie III, cabinet ministers and an envoy of neighboring South Africa, Communications Minister Thesele Maseribane told reporters.
The killing of the prime minister’s ex-wife, Lipolelo Thabane, occurred two days before his inauguration for a second term in 2017, and two years after a court ruled that Lipolelo was the lawful first lady and entitled to benefits.
Police this week said they were searching for the country’s first lady, Maesaiah Thabane, for questioning in the killing, while the police commissioner said the “noose” was tightening around the prime minister and those close to him.
Uganda Imam mocked for mistakenly marrying a man
KAMPALA, Uganda — The mocking of a Ugandan imam who unknowingly married a man in a Muslim ceremony highlights intolerance in the East African country, a gay rights activist said Thursday.
The imam, who says he did not know his partner was male, has been suspended from clerical duty and his partner charged with committing an “unnatural” offense.
On social media, many Ugandans have mocked the imam as a suspected homosexual who is not being truthful.
It was not possible to talk to the imam or his partner, who was arrested days after the ceremony for alleged theft of a TV.
A female police officer reported the suspect as male after conducting a body search.
The newspaper report included the account of a cleric at the imam’s mosque who said the imam needed counselling after his bride “refused to undress while they slept.”