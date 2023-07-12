6 killed in helicopter crash near Mount Everest in Nepal
KATHMANDU, Nepal — All six people on board a helicopter carrying Mexican tourists were killed when it crashed Tuesday near Mount Everest in Nepal, authorities said.
The helicopter crashed in the Lamajura area. All the bodies were recovered and flown out of the area, said Basanta Bhattarai, the chief government administrator in the area.
The five tourists were Mexican nationals and the pilot was Nepalese, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement. The Mexicans included two men and three women.
Biden administration plans to put cap on child care costsWASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday that the government plans to put a cap on how much families pay for child care as part of the Child Care & Development Block Grant program.
Speaking to reporters, Harris went through the details of a proposed rule by the Department of Health and Human Services that follows an executive order on the issue that President Joe Biden signed in April. Families would pay no more than 7% of their income for child care through the program and child care providers would find it easier to be paid on time. The proposal also wants to encourage states to let families apply online for care.
Harris touted the possible savings for families.
“Let’s take a family in Montana making $46,000 a year—they could save about $80 every month, or almost over $1,000 a year,” the vice president said. “That money could go to gas and groceries or to fix a leaky roof.”
Panda twins born in S. Korea for 1st time
SEOUL, South Korea — A giant panda has given birth to twin cubs at a theme park in South Korea.
Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator, Samsung C&T Resort Group, said in a statement Tuesday.
It’s the first time that panda twins have been born in South Korea, the resort group said.
Both Ai Bao and her newborns are in good health, it said.
The South Korean resort group said it will observe the cubs’ health and growth conditions to determine when to unveil them to the public.
U.S. formally rejoins UNESCO
WASHINGTON — The United States on Tuesday formally rejoined the U.N.’s scientific, educational and cultural organization after a five-year absence.
UNESCO’s governing board voted last week to approve the Biden administration’s proposal for the U.S. to rejoin.
On Monday, the U.S. delivered a document certifying it would accept the invitation. On Tuesday, UNESCO’s Director General Audrey Azoulay said it was official. A welcome ceremony with a flag-raising and VIP guests is expected in late July.
“This is excellent news for UNESCO. The momentum we have regained in recent years will now continue to grow. Our initiatives will be stronger throughout the world,” Azoulay said.
The U.S. is now the 194th member of UNESCO.
Fire that killed 2 on cargo ship is out, officials say
NEWARK, N.J. — Crews extinguished the intensely burning fire aboard a cargo ship docked in New Jersey after nearly a week and are now beginning their investigation into the blaze that killed two firefighters, officials said Tuesday.
“We can officially declare the fire is out,” Coast Guard Capt. Zeita Merchan
It could be a while before officials know the cause of the blaze that started late last Wednesday.
Oregon county pauses plan to distribute smoking materialsPORTLAND, Ore. — A plan by Oregon’s largest county to distribute tin foil and straws for fentanyl users and glass pipes for methamphetamine and crack users has been halted after opposition from Portland’s mayor and other officials.
“Our health department went forward with this proposal without proper implementation protocols,” Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said in a statement to KGW-TV. “And in that light, I am suspending the program pending further analysis.”