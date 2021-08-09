Investigators attempt to reach site of Alaska crash that killed 6
JUNEAU, Alaska — Foggy, low-visibility conditions hampered efforts to recover the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed in southeast Alaska, killing six people, though federal investigators aimed to reach the site Sunday if conditions allowed, a National Transportation Safety Board official said.
The wreckage was in a rugged, steep area that is heavily forested, at 1,800 feet to 2,000 feet “up on the side of a mountain,” said Clint Johnson, chief of the agency’s Alaska region. The site is about 12 miles northeast of Ketchikan, Johnson said.
The flight was returning to Ketchikan on Thursday from a tour of Misty Fjords National Monument when it crashed.
The plane carried five passengers and the pilot.
Fire-friendly weather returning to California
Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures began to clear Sunday from the scenic forestlands of Northern California as firefighters battling the largest single wildfire in state history braced for a return of fire-friendly weather.
The winds weren’t expected to reach the ferocious speeds that helped the Dixie Fire explode in size last week, particularly in Greenville. But they were nonetheless concerning for firefighters working in unprecedented conditions to protect thousands of threatened homes.
The Dixie Fire grew overnight to an area of 725 square miles Sunday morning and was just 21% contained, according to CalFire. It had scorched an area more than twice the size of New York City.
Small plane crashes in Minnesota; 3 die
VICTORIA, Minn. — A relative has identified three people killed in the fiery crash of a small plane in southeastern Minnesota as a surgeon from Omaha, Neb., and two of his family members.
Jo Mertes, of Mantador, N.D., said Sunday that her nephew, 42-year-old Jacob Mertes, and his 37-year-old wife, Sara Mertes, of Libby, Mont., died along with her nephew’s 72-year-old stepfather, Dr. James Edney, who was piloting the plane. There were no survivors, officials said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was flying from Alexandria Municipal Airport to Eden Prairie’s Flying Cloud Airport before 6 p.m. Saturday when it went down and burst into flames in Victoria, a city of about 7,300 about 25 miles southwest of Minneapolis.
The plane is owned by Edney, an Omaha general surgeon and professor of surgery at University of Nebraska Medical Center.
New Orleans festival called off again
NEW ORLEANS — With new COVID-19 cases surging in Louisiana, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival won’t be returning this year after all, organizers said Sunday.
The festival, which traditionally is held in the spring, had been scheduled to run Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17 this year after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.