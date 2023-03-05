Hospital director: At least 145 killed in more than 2 months of fighting
MOGADISHU, Somalia — The director of a hospital in a disputed city in the Somaliland region says at least 145 people have been killed in more than two months of fighting between anti-government fighters and Somaliland security forces after local elders declared their intention to reunite with Somalia.
Abdimajid Sugulle, with the public hospital in Las-Anod, told The Associated Press on Saturday that more than 1,080 other people have been wounded and over 100,000 families have fled the city of Las-Anod since late December. Most civilians have fled, he said.
Israelis still protest Netanyahu’s plan
TEL AVIV, Israel — Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious plan to overhaul the country’s legal system, as the government pressed on with the proposed changes despite the mass opposition.
The overhauls have increasingly divided the Israeli community and given momentum to weekly protests every Saturday. The central city of Tel Aviv saw the largest turnout in this week’s protests, with smaller demonstrations in several locations across the country.
Gunmen kill governor, 5 others in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — Gunmen in military uniforms fatally shot a governor and five civilians on Saturday while the provincial leader was meeting villagers at his home in the central Philippines, in the latest brazen assault on local politicians in the country, police said.
At least six men armed with assault rifles and wearing military-style camouflage and bullet-proof vests opened fire on Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, hitting him and at least five other people in front of his home in Pamplona town.
At least 20 injured in French Alps bus crash
PARIS — A bus carrying 40 elementary school students home from a trip to the French Alps plunged down a wooded slope into a creek Saturday, leaving the driver and his partner hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said.
Eighteen children and one other adult were treated for minor injuries, said Fabien Mulyk, mayor of the town of Corps, where the incident happened.
Soccer boy rescued from cave remembered
CHIANG RAI, Thailand — To the chant of Buddhist prayers, friends and family of one of the soccer boys rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand in 2018 bid farewell to their teammate who died in the U.K. last month, remembering him as a natural leader with a promising life.
The shrine for Duangphet “Dom” Phromthep was decorated with 17 soccer balls, each representing his age.
Duangphet was found unconscious in his room on Feb. 12 at Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire, where he was on a scholarship, and died two days later in a hospital.
