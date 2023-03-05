Hospital director: At least 145 killed in more than 2 months of fighting

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The director of a hospital in a disputed city in the Somaliland region says at least 145 people have been killed in more than two months of fighting between anti-government fighters and Somaliland security forces after local elders declared their intention to reunite with Somalia.

