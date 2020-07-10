News in your town

Police: Black man's hanging death in California was suicide

After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4 billion in virus aid

'Desperation science' slows the hunt for coronavirus drugs

In court, Depp denies violence during 'tailspin' marriage

Fear of disaster if UN cuts aid entering rebel-held Syria

Officers in deadly Breonna Taylor raid thought she was alone

Nation and world news in brief

Europe fears complacency; virus hits 'full speed' in Africa

Study suggests fetal coronavirus infection is possible

Schools or bars? Opening classrooms may mean hard choices

Woman arrested in hit-and-run at Indiana protest

Medical experts: Floyd's speech didn't mean he could breathe

Esper defends use of National Guard in helping with unrest