News in your town

28 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Indonesia

JFK letter promising Santa safe during Cold War on display

Rapper DaBaby handcuffed, given pot citation after concert

Trump lashes out as impeachment trial stuck in limbo

Former Uber CEO Kalanick severs ties with ride-hailing giant

Police surveillance planes to fly above Baltimore in 2020

World news in brief

Lawsuit challenges state police over new 'ghost gun' policy

Putin says Russia is leading world in hypersonic weapons

Thousands mark Christmas in West Bank town of Bethlehem

As Trump shuns multilateralism, China ramps up diplomacy

No Christmas at Notre Dame, as fire forces Mass into exile

Wildfires cause turmoil in CA property insurance market

Second Amendment Sanctuary push aims to defy new gun laws

On the Money: Tips to make the best of post-holiday shopping

With no choice but Trump, voter sues over Minnesota primary

Baba Ram Dass, spiritual guru and LSD proponent, dies at 88

Elizabeth Spencer, 'Light In the Piazza' author, dies at 98

Pope marks joyful Christmas Eve after less-than-joyful year