Biden tabs Manchin’s wife to lead regional commission
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is nominating Gayle Manchin, the wife of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, to be the co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, an economic development partnership involving the federal government and 13 states.
Gayle Manchin, 73, has held multiple government positions linked to education in a state where her husband is a political force.
Her husband was the state’s governor from 2005 to 2010, when he won a special election to fill the U.S. Senate seat. Manchin is a critical part of the slim Democratic majority in the Senate, influencing what parts of Biden’s agenda can be passed. He has come out against a $15 minimum wage and ending the filibuster.
Romney to receive Profile in Courage Award
BOSTON — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney was named the recipient of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award on Friday for splitting with his party and becoming the only Republican to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial.
The award was created by the family of the late president to honor public figures who risk their careers by embracing unpopular positions for the greater good, and is named after Kennedy’s 1957 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Profiles in Courage.”
“Senator Romney’s commitment to our Constitution makes him a worthy successor to the senators who inspired my father to write ‘Profiles in Courage,’ ” Kennedy’s daughter, Caroline Kennedy, said in a statement from the JFK Library Foundation.
Woman who lost daughter to tumor, gives birth at 57
CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman who lost her 13-year-old daughter to a brain tumor in 2016 has now given birth to a son — at age 57.
Barbara Higgins also had a brain tumor of her own while trying to get pregnant and had it removed.
Higgins and her husband, Kenny Banzhoff, of Concord, have been grieving for their late daughter Molly.
In recent years, the couple, who also have an older daughter, thought about having another child. They found an in vitro fertilization clinic in Boston that worked with them.
Higgins gave birth to a healthy boy named Jack on Saturday. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.
According to Guinness World Records, the oldest woman to give birth was 66-year-old Maria del Carmen Bousada Lara, who had twins in Spain in 2006.
SpaceX rocket debris lights Northwest skies
SEATTLE — Burning debris from a rocket lit up Pacific Northwest skies Thursday night, the National Weather Service in Seattle said.
“The widely reported bright objects in the sky were debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn,” the service said in a tweet about the astral occurrence that the Seattle Times reported was seen shortly after 9 p.m.
There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground.
The rocket delivered Starlink satellites, built in Redmond, Wash., into orbit earlier this week, the Times reported.
SpaceX said Wednesday that the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth and landed as planned on its ocean-going barge off the coast of Florida.
Coin from 1822 snares $8.4 million at auction
LAS VEGAS — The coin trading world has a new gold standard, after the only known 1822 half eagle $5 piece in private hands sold at auction in Las Vegas for $8.4 million, experts said Friday.
Douglas Mudd, curator and director of the Edward C. Rochette Money Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo., confirmed the coin is one of three of its kind in existence and auction price Thursday was the highest for a U.S. gold coin struck by the U.S. Mint.
The most expensive U.S. coin ever sold, at $10 million, is a 1794 U.S. “Flowing Hair” silver dollar said to be among the first ever minted in the fledgling United States.