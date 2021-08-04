MEXICO CITY — Crews that distribute LP gas in Mexico’s capital went on strike Tuesday, just two days after the government imposed price controls on the fuel that most Mexicans use to cook and heat water.
Independent distribution trucks and their crews blocked the entrances to gas tank farms on the outskirts of Mexico City to protest maximum prices that they say will hurt their earnings.
17,000 artifacts handed over to Iraq
BAGHDAD — Over 17,000 looted ancient artifacts recovered from the United States and other countries were handed over to Iraq’s Culture Ministry on Tuesday, a restitution described by the government as the largest in the country’s history.
Most of the artifacts date back 4,000 years to ancient Mesopotamia.
North Korea releasing military rice reserves
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea is releasing emergency military rice reserves as its food shortage worsens, South Korea’s spy agency said Tuesday.
North Korea’s reported food problems come as its moribund economy continues to be battered by the protracted COVID-19 pandemic.
Envoy: China sticking to emissions plan
HONG KONG — China will stick to its goal of having its carbon emissions peak by 2030 and will release more complete reduction plans soon, the country’s climate change envoy said Tuesday, even as U.S. and British officials urged it to do more to limit global warming.
Envoy Xie Zhenhua said in an online webinar on climate change that China will release updated plans to reduce emissions soon and elaborate on its plans during a U.N. climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, later this year.
BEIJING — China suspended flights and trains, canceled professional basketball league games and announced mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan on Tuesday as widening outbreaks of the delta variant reached the city where the disease was first detected in late 2019.
While the total number of cases is still in the hundreds, they are far more widespread than anything China has dealt with since the initial outbreak that devastated Wuhan in early 2020 and over time spread to the rest of the country and the world.