Authorities await autopsy in Tennessee missing girl case
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are awaiting autopsy results after remains of a missing 15-month-old girl were believed to be found in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night they believed they found the remains of Evelyn Mae Boswell earlier that evening.
The discovery appears to end a 17-day search across three states for the missing toddler. An Amber Alert was issued more than two weeks ago, but authorities have said she hadn’t been seen since at least December.
The remains are being sent for autopsy and positive identification, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. Authorities acting on a tip found the remains on a property in Blountville that is owned by a relative of Evelyn’s mother, the sheriff said.
Student charged with research smuggling freed
WORCESTER, Mass. — A medical student from China who U.S. authorities say tried to smuggle cancer research material out of the country has been freed on $100,000 bond over the objections of federal prosecutors.
Zaosong Zheng, 30, walked out of U.S. District Court in Worcester, Mass., on Friday but will remain under GPS-monitored house arrest, The Telegram & Gazette reported. His passport has also been confiscated.
Zheng was arrested in December at Logan International Airport in Boston with 21 vials of cancer cells in a suitcase he was taking to China, authorities said. Zheng stole the materials from his lab at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, authorities allege. The hospital has fired him.
He’s charged with smuggling goods from the U.S. and making false statements.
The government has opposed his release. Prosecutors argue that he is a flight risk and may be working with the Chinese government, and have raised questions about the source of bail money posted by his wife.
SpaceX launches supplies, nails 50th rocket landing
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX successfully launched another load of station supplies for NASA late Friday night and nailed its 50th rocket landing.
The Falcon rocket blasted off with 4,300 pounds of equipment and experiments for the International Space Station. Just minutes later, the spent first-stage booster made a dramatic midnight landing back at Cape Canaveral, its return accompanied by sonic booms.
“And the Falcon has landed for the 50th time in SpaceX history!” SpaceX engineer Jessica Anderson announced amid cheers at Mission Control. “What an amazing live view all the way to touchdown.”
The Dragon capsule, meanwhile, hurtled toward a Monday rendezvous with the space station.
Report: Mormon church fund had nearly $38 billion
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ largest investment fund had nearly $38 billion in stocks and mutual funds at the end of 2019, according to a filing that sheds new light on the faith’s finances.
The fund called Ensign Peak Advisors submitted a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 14 disclosing its holdings, which include $1.5 billion each in Apple and Microsoft, the Salt Lake Tribune reported Saturday.
The church also owned $930 million in Google stock and $855 million in Amazon.
The SEC filing is standard for institutional investment managers with assets of at least $100 million but while the church has met that threshold for years, the SEC website does not show any earlier filings by Ensign Peak Advisors. A church spokesman declined to answer questions about why the recent filing was made.