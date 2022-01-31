6-vehicle crash leaves at least 9 dead in Nevada
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A six-vehicle crash killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada, and police are trying to determine if a driver was impaired before running a red light, causing the collision.
Las Vegas police said that driver and his passenger were among the dead after Saturday’s crash and the ages of the other victims ranged from juveniles to middle-aged adults. They said the identities of that driver and the other eight people killed would be released by the Clark County coroner’s office, but no timetable was given. In all, 15 people were involved in the crash.
Man suspected of killing girlfriend, teen son
ANTIOCH, Calif. — A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his girlfriend and 15-year-old son, authorities said Sunday.
The bodies of the teen and the 30-year-old woman were found Saturday night at an apartment in Antioch, east of San Francisco, after a neighbor requested a welfare check, police said in a statement. Police later arrested the suspect, a 34-year-old man, at a train station in Redwood City, south of San Francisco. He was not immediately identified.
Officials said the suspect was in a relationship with the woman and the teen was the suspect’s son.
Seriously injured officer fatally shoots man
CROFTON, Md. — A man was shot and killed by a police officer who had been seriously injured while responding early Sunday to a 911 call reporting family violence at a Maryland home, authorities said.
A division within the Maryland Attorney General’s Office will lead an investigation into what happened, in keeping with a new state law related to officer-involved shootings.
Guns among items stolen in cargo thefts
LOS ANGELES — Dozens of handguns and shotguns were among items stolen by thieves who raided cargo containers aboard trains near downtown Los Angeles for months, authorities said.
Police arrested three people last summer carrying new .22-caliber handguns. A trace of the weapons revealed they came from a batch of 36 handguns reported missing as they were being shipped by train to Tennessee, police officials said.
Arrest made in connection with 2005 killing
LOS ANGELES — A 56-year-old Southern California man has been arrested in connection with the 2005 killing of a woman near Los Angeles after DNA and fingerprint evidence was used to identify him, authorities said.
Pertina Epps, 21, was found strangled on April 26, 2005, under a carport in the city of Gardena, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The case went cold but was reopened in 2021 when investigators reexamined forensic evidence left at the crime scene using new technology.
Charles Wright was identified as a possible suspect and arrested Thursday in Hawthorne, sheriff’s officials said.