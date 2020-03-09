Gunfire erupts in Cleveland, killing 1 and injuring 17 others
CLEVELAND — At least one person was killed and 17 people were injured when gunfire erupted late Saturday following a fight at a party in Cleveland attended by multiple motorcycle clubs, police said.
A 48-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds when Cleveland police officers responded to an address in a neighborhood on the city’s east side at about 11:30 p.m. Police said many other victims left the scene in private vehicles and began to arrive at various hospitals.
Police said the case has “multiple shooters” and remains under investigation.
Shooting wounds person, ends concert
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A shooting in an Alabama arena left one person with a life-threatening wound and ended a concert by Atlanta-based rapper Lil Baby, authorities said Sunday.
Birmingham police had not said whether anyone was arrested or in custody after the fight Saturday night in the Bill Harris Arena, news outlets reported.
Authorities: Florida man killed couple
HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested Saturday after he killed a married couple while they slept and enlisted his stepdaughter to help bury the bodies in a swamp, authorities said.
The Polk County Sheriff’s office started getting strange calls last week about a 19-year-old woman trying to sell a truck for $200. When asked about the low price, she told buyers the owner didn’t need it anymore, authorities said.
Sheriff Grady Judd said that’s because Raymond Cline, 33, and Crystal Ann Cline, 37, were dead. No one had seen the couple since Feb. 21.
Investigators went to the home of Amberlyn Nichols after she tried to sell Cline’s truck. Judd said Nichols admitted she and her boyfriend helped her stepfather hide the bodies in the backyard and led investigators to two decomposing bodies in the swampy woods.
Todd Jackson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Nichols said her stepfather was angry because Raymond Cline owed him money.
13-year-old boy killed in Maryland shooting
A 13-year-old boy was killed and four other children injured in a shooting as they left an event at a Maryland shopping center early Sunday morning, authorities said.
A 19-year-old man also was injured when gunfire broke out at about 12:05 a.m. Sunday in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County police.
Ricky Forehand was pronounced dead at the scene.