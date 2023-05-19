COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aric Hutchinson wishes he could remember the crash, but he said he does remember his bride's last words to him before the golf cart carrying them along a South Carolina beach road from their wedding reception was hit by a car driven by a woman who authorities say was drunk.

"The last thing I remember her saying was she wanted the night to never end," he said in an interview broadcast Friday by ABC's "Good Morning America."

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.