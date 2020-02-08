News in your town

Aide who testified against Trump escorted out of White House

Syrian advance sends hundreds of thousands fleeing in Idlib

San Diego scientists to test drug meant to stop or slow Alzheimer’s before symptoms appear

Palestinians deny U.S. charges of incitement, blame Trump plan

Rescues by chopper, front loader as flood hits northwest US

Mexico won't really raffle off huge presidential jet

7 beheaded by extremists in Mozambique's gas-rich north

Judge holds off dismissing charges for doctor from TV show

Court: Posting patient's photo on social media not illegal

House passes Puerto Rico aid in face of Trump veto threat

Sanders' foes say 'democratic socialist' label will hurt

4 cruise ship passengers being evaluated for coronavirus

Probe: No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South

Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice to marry in May

Pope's Amazon document due Wednesday amid married priest row

US employers add a strong 225K jobs; unemployment up to 3.6%

Architect of U.S. peace plan blames Palestinians for violence

NASA's record-setting Koch, crewmates safely back from space

Rapid descent leads to screams on severed Turkish plane

Experts scramble, but new virus vaccine may not come in time

Trump exults, unleashes fury over impeachment

Texas executes man who killed 5, including wife, children

Prosecution rests, defense gets turn at Weinstein rape trial

Syrian army enters key town as Turkey beefs up its troops

DHS cuts New Yorkers off from 'trusted traveler' programs

McConnell remaking Senate in age of Trump, impeachment

Storms sweep over Southeast with rain, wind, floods; 4 dead

New Hampshire officials confident they'll avoid Iowa chaos

Rolling Stones returning to North America for 15-city tour

Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges

Iraqi officials say Baghdad wants to minimize reliance on US

Judge rules against women seeking admission to Yale frats

Weinstein accuser says he trapped her during hotel assault

Japan quarantines cruise ship as toll of new virus grows

Kirk Douglas, longtime influential movie star, dies at 103

Buttigieg faces new urgency in bid to win minority voters

Trump barrels into 2020 campaign, emboldened after acquittal

Buttigieg continues to hold lead over Sanders in Iowa caucuses as additional results trickle out, but race still too close to call

Airliner skids, breaks open in Istanbul; 3 dead, 179 injured