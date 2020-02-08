New U.K. envoy to U.S. wants expanded ties and talks with Trump
LONDON — Britain’s new ambassador to the United States said Friday she looks forward to expanding the traditional security and economic partnership between the two nations to new areas like artificial intelligence and to having talks with President Donald Trump, who has always been “gracious and friendly” to her.
Karen Pierce, a veteran diplomat who is currently Britain’s ambassador to the United Nations, was named to the new post Friday.
She said she thinks the “special relationship” between the United Kingdom and the United States will stay the same following Britain’s departure from the European Union, “because some of what binds us together, particularly on the security side, is deep and enduring and it’s also two-way.” She recalled U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent statement in London that British intelligence has helped prevent attacks on American soil.
Russian official visits Venezuela, bolstering Maduro
CARACAS, Venezuela — Russia’s foreign minister visited Venezuela on Friday in a show of support for President Nicolás Maduro as U.S. vows of more pressure threaten to cut off the socialist leader from a key financial ally in Moscow.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s stop in Caracas follows a trip by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó to Washington, where officials in the Trump administration say they’re preparing to escalate efforts to force out Maduro.
The Russian diplomat urged the international community to back a “political and diplomatic” solution to Venezuela’s troubles and denounced the U.S. campaign to oust Maduro with sanctions and other measures.
Dutch euthanasia center sees 22% rise in requests in 2019
AMSTERDAM — A Dutch organization that carries out euthanasia received 3,122 requests last year, a 22% increase from the year before, the Euthanasia Expertise Center said Friday.
“Every work day, 13 people say: ‘Help me, I can’t go on,’” Steven Pleiter, director of the center formerly known as the End of Life Clinic, said.
The center has experts who advise general practitioners in euthanasia cases and teams made up of doctors, psychiatrists and nurses who visit patients to evaluate their requests and administer fatal doses of drugs if they meet euthanasia criteria.
The Netherlands in 2002 became the first country in the world to legalize euthanasia. It can only be performed by physicians who administer fatal drug doses under strict conditions.
The center said it honored nearly 900, or about one-third, of the requests it received in 2019. The requests often were in cases of people with dementia or suffering multiple physical complaints linked to old age.