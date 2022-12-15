Death toll from flooding in Congo rises to 140
KINSHASA, Congo — The number of people killed by widespread floods and landslides in Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, has climbed to more than 140, said the government on Wednesday.
At least 12 others are still missing but the government is not optimistic anyone will be found alive.
“There is no hope of finding survivors,” Minister of Health Lisa Nembalemba told The Associated Press by phone.
The government has announced three days of mourning starting today.
Twelve million people live in the 24 neighborhoods of Kinshasa hit by floods and landslides, which were triggered by heavy rains Monday night. The damage flooded nearly 40,000 houses and flattened nearly 300, said local authorities.
China will stop reporting some COVID-19 cases
BEIJING — China said Wednesday that it would stop reporting asymptomatic COVID-19 cases since they’ve become impossible to track with mass testing no longer required, another step in the country’s departure from some of the world’s strictest antivirus policies.
The change in reporting practices comes the week after the country announced its most significant easing yet of antivirus measures. Meanwhile, China has begun to see what appears to be a rapid increase in new infections, raising concerns that its health system could be overwhelmed just as those in other countries were during early COVID waves.
So far, many of those newly sick are staying home, and there has been little evidence of a surge in patient numbers. But it’s difficult to get a clear picture of the spread, and the new reporting rules could make that even harder. Some hospitals have reportedly struggled to remain staffed because of rising infections.
U.N. group ousts Iran from women’s panel
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Economic and Social Council voted Wednesday to immediately oust Iran from the U.N.’s premiere global body fighting for gender equality because of its systematic violation of the rights of women and girls.
The U.S.-sponsored resolution was sparked by Iran’s ongoing brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters who took to the streets in September after the death of a 22-year-old woman taken into custody by the morality police.
The vote to remove Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term was 29-8 with 16 abstentions in the 54-member council.
Russia opposed the resolution and said before the vote that it wants an opinion from U.N. legal experts on whether the Economic and Social Council was legally able to oust Iran.
The resolution expresses “serious concern” over Iran’s actions since September “to continuously undermine and increasingly suppress the human rights of women and girls, including the right to freedom of expression and opinion, often with the use of excessive force, by administering policies flagrantly contrary to the human rights of women and girls and to the mandate of the Commission on the Status of Women, as well as through the use of lethal force resulting in the deaths of peaceful protesters, including women and girls.”
Costa Rica tightens asylum rules
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Costa Rica, one of the world’s great refuges for people fleeing persecution, is tightening its generous asylum policies in the face of an overwhelmed system.
President Rodrigo Chaves, who took office in May, said Costa Rica’s system is being abused by economic migrants. The changes he decreed took effect this month.
Despite having only 5 million citizens, the Central American country trailed only the United States, Germany and Mexico in the number of asylum applications it received last year, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
Chaves first warned of the changes last month during a sudden influx of Venezuelan migrants stranded by a change in U.S. border policy.
“The (immigration agency) tells us that 90% or more of the people don’t qualify, so we are allowing the good cause of asylum to be abused by hundreds of thousands of people,” Chaves said.
China removes staff from consulate in Britain
LONDON — China’s government has removed a Chinese consul general and five of his staff following the assault on a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester at the Chinese consulate in Manchester, Britain’s foreign secretary said Thursday.
James Cleverly said British police wanted to question the six officials over the assault on protester Bob Chen, who said masked men came out from the consulate building during a peaceful protest in October, dragged him into the consulate grounds and beat him up.
Police said officers at the scene had to intervene and remove Chen, who suffered injuries to his face and back.
Cleverly said Britain’s Foreign Office requested Beijing waive the diplomatic immunity of the six officials to allow police investigating the matter to question them.
“In response, the Chinese Embassy, acting on instructions from Beijing, notified His Majesty’s Government that the functions of the Consul General in Manchester have come to an end,” Cleverly said.
Dutch court upholds ban on assisted suicide
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch court on Wednesday upheld the Netherlands’ ban on assisted suicide, a setback for activists who said the prohibition infringes on their right to determine when their lives end.
The Hague District Court rejected the activists’ argument that the ban violated the European Convention on Human Rights.
The Netherlands was the first nation to legalize euthanasia, allowing physicians to end the lives of patients under strict conditions. Assisted suicide, the practice of someone who is not a physician providing a person with a self-administered lethal substance, remains illegal.
