South Korea reports largest daily increase in virus cases
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Christmas Day, as the prime minister pleaded for vigilance to arrest a viral surge that has worsened hospitalizations and deaths.
The 1,241 new cases confirmed by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Friday brought the country’s caseload to 54,770. Seventeen COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 773.
More than 870 of the new cases were from the greater capital area, home to half of the country’s 51 million population, where more than 500 infections have been linked to a huge prison in Seoul. Clusters have been popping up from just about everywhere in recent weeks, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, churches, restaurants and army units.
The country has been expanding its mass testing program to slow the rate of transmissions and more than 118,000 tests were conducted on Thursday alone. Officials are also clamping down on private gatherings through Jan. 3, shutting down national parks and ski resorts and setting fines for restaurants if they receive groups of five people or more.
Mine planted by Houthi rebels damages cargo ship in Red Sea
CAIRO — A sea mine planted by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea on Friday, Saudi Arabia’s state-owned television channel reported, without providing further details.
Al-Ekhbariya quoted the Saudi-led coalition, which has been fighting Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen since 2015. The coalition did not identify the vessel or elaborate on the attack. The U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, which patrols the Mideast, did not respond to a request for comment. The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, an information exchange overseen by the British Royal Navy in the region, did not immediately acknowledge the incident.
The report follows a series of assaults targeting Saudi energy infrastructure that has spurred concerns about ship safety in the Red Sea, a crucial transit zone for global shipping and energy supplies that largely had avoided the chaos of regional tensions involving the U.S. and Iran last year.
Earlier this month, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said that it had recently detected and destroyed 171 sea mines dispatched into Red Sea waters by the Houthi rebels. Houthi military officials have not commented on the latest allegations.
Israeli jets reportedly fly low over Lebanon
BEIRUT — Israeli jets flew very low over parts of Lebanon early Friday, terrifying residents on Christmas Eve, some of whom reported seeing missiles in the skies over Beirut.
Minutes later, Syria’s official news agency reported explosions in the central Syrian town of Masyaf. Other Syrian media said Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli attack near the town in the Hama province.
The Syrian Ministry of Defense issued a statement saying Israel “launched an aggression by directing a barrage of rockets” from the north of the Lebanese city of Tripoli towards the Masyaf area. It said Syrian air defense “confronted the enemy missiles and intercepted most of them.”
There was no immediate word on what the target was or whether there were any casualties.
4 pregnant woman among 20 migrants found dead
TUNIS, Tunisia — Four pregnant women were among 20 migrants whose bodies were found off Tunisia’s coast after their smuggling boat sank, Tunisian authorities said Friday, as search efforts continued for 13 others believed missing.
Nineteen of the 20 migrants who died in Thursday’s sinking were women, according to Mourad Torki, the court spokesman for the Sfax region in central Tunisia.
Coast guard officials and local fishermen retrieved the bodies and brought them to shore, and transferred them in white body bags to a nearby hospital where autopsies were carried out.
Four migrants were rescued, Torki said: One remained under medical supervision Friday and another fled the hospital.
The boat, overloaded and in poor condition, was carrying 37 people — three Tunisians and others from sub-Saharan Africa, Torki said.
Russian history professor convicted of murdering student
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — A court in St. Petersburg on Friday convicted a prominent history professor on charges of murdering and dismembering a female student and sentenced him to 12½ years in prison.
The court found 64-year-old Oleg Sokolov, who taught at St. Petersburg State University, guilty of shooting and killing 24-year-old doctoral student Anastasia Yeshchenko at his apartment in November 2019.
Sokolov was detained after being pulled from the Moika River outside his St. Petersburg apartment with a backpack with two severed arms inside.
The limbs were identified as Yeshchenko’s, and investigators found other body parts in the river and in Sokolov’s apartment in the historic part of St. Petersburg, less than a mile from the Hermitage Museum.
During the trial, Sokolov testified that he and Yeshchenko had a romantic relationship and that he shot her during a quarrel.
Prosecutors have requested a 15-year sentence.
Japan’s ‘green growth strategy’ aims to end use of gas-powered vehicles
TOKYO — Japan aims to eliminate gasoline-powered vehicles in about 15 years, the government said Friday in a plan to achieve Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s ambitious pledge to go carbon free by 2050 and generate nearly $2 trillion growth in green business and investment.
The “green growth strategy” urges utilities to bolster renewables and hydrogen while calling for auto industries to go carbon free by the mid-2030s.
Suga, in a policy speech in October, pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions in 30 years.
Japan recalculates women’s advancement goals
TOKYO — Japan on Friday adopted a plan that delays women’s advancement goals by up to a decade after failing to reach even half of the 30% target by 2020 and other measures.
Under the new five-year gender equality plan, approved by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Cabinet, the government has postponed the goal for women to account for at least 30% of leadership positions until “as early as possible during the 2020s.”
The earlier goal was set by Suga’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe, under his “womenomics” policy designed to promote more women in the workforce to make up for Japan’s fast-aging population.
The plan called for a society with no gender bias by 2030s. But it said that Japan is still largely bound by traditional gender roles, making it difficult for women to pursue careers in business and politics while fulfilling expected responsibilities in homemaking and childrearing.
The plan backpedaled from a draft and fell short of promoting proactive steps, including a possible legal revision on family names, to allow married couples a right to choose whether to keep their maiden names. The current civil law says a married couple must choose either family name, most often causing women to adopt their husbands’ household names under Japan’s paternalistic tradition.