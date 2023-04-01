PARK CITY, Utah — All that for a dollar?
PARK CITY, Utah — All that for a dollar?
Nah, Gwyneth Paltrow’s motivation to go to trial to fight a lawsuit accusing her of sending a fellow skier “absolutely flying” at a posh Utah ski resort in 2016 was about vindication.
She got it when a jury found her not at fault in the collision, granting her exactly the $1 she sought in her countersuit, plus attorneys’ fees.
She might have come out ahead in the court of public opinion, too, Hollywood lawyers and publicists say.
“It’s not often that you go through the whole expense and time and bother of litigation for a dollar,” said Tre Lovell, a Los Angeles lawyer. “But she wanted to turn this into a positive as a way of saying ‘I’m not going to get taken advantage of,’ and ‘I’m a good person.’”
When 76-year-old Terry Sanderson filed the lawsuit in 2019, seeking more than $300,000, it was the kind of case that seemed to scream for the quick, confidential settlement typical in lawsuits against celebrities. Instead, it endured for four years through trial.
“I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” Paltrow posted to her 8.3 million Instagram followers after the verdict.
Sanderson was questioned afterward whether the lawsuit was worth it and said he believed that people tend to naturally trust celebrities like Paltrow.
Juror Samantha Imrie said in an interview on Good Morning America that it was evidence, not Paltrow’s celebrity, that swayed the jury. She said Sanderson seemed to be telling “his truth” but she thought it was “distorted.” Imrie, a 31-year-old nurse, said she found Paltrow’s testimony convincing.
“I think, you know, there was in the back of my mind, ‘Yes, this woman’s an actress,’ and you know, I took that into account,” Imrie said. “But, I didn’t feel that she had a reason to lie under oath. She’s always in the spotlight, so she always has to be honest.”
Holly Baird, a publicist who handles major celebrity crises including many court cases, said that while trials have potential downsides, there is no reason for famous people to avoid them at all costs.
“I didn’t see this being a downfall for her,” Baird said. “This isn’t like a murder case or anything. It humanizes her. People have similar stories.”
