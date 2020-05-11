Panel sets deadline for election in Poland
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s top electoral body gave the speaker of parliament 14 days to set a new date for presidential elections that were to have been held Sunday but were suspended amid debate over how voting could be done during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The election must be held within 60 days of this announcement, or by late July, according to the resolution by the State Electoral Commission. The conservative government had proposed an all-postal vote, but criticism of the plan and infighting complicated preparations and led to the postponement announced late Wednesday.
It was the first time in almost 31 years of Polish democracy that voting in line with the constitution, scheduled for Sunday, did not take place. The speaker of parliament now has two weeks to announce a new date.
Activists: Dozens killed in Syria clashes
Beirut — Al-Qaida-linked fighters attacked Syrian government positions Sunday on the edge of the country’s last rebel stronghold, triggering intense clashes that killed nearly three dozen combatants across both sides, opposition activists said.
The fighting was among the worst since early March, when an agreement between Turkey and Russia halted the Syrian government’s three-month air and ground campaign into rebel-held northwestern Idlib province. Sunday’s clashes took place in neighboring Hama province, parts of which are still under rebel control.
Hong Kong police grapple with protesters
HONG KONG — Riot police in Hong Kong grappled with pro-democracy protesters who gathered in shopping malls on Sunday to sing, chant slogans and flash hand signs after permission for a Mother’s Day march was denied.
The incident indicated a desire on the part of some in the pro-democracy camp to revive the protests against Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed government that paralyzed parts of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory for months last year.
Pakistan: Indian troops killed woman
MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan — Police in the Pakistan-ruled part of Kashmir said Indian troops across the disputed border opened fire with automatic rifles on Sunday, shooting a women dead.
Shauzia Akhtar was shot in the head and chest as she prepared breakfast in her home along the border, said police in the border district of Rawalakot. There was no immediate response from India.
Tribal clashes in Sudan kill 3
CAIRO — Sudanese authorities said tribal clashes killed three people Sunday and wounded at least 79 others in the country’s east. The three people killed were all members of the Bani Amer tribe.