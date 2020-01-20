News in your town

Google CEO calls for regulation of artificial intelligence

Candidates seek new Iowa caucus voters in trailer parks, rallies

Sanders says gender, age pose obstacles to candidates

On the edge of America, census begins in a tiny Alaska town

U.S. marks King holiday amid fears of deep racial divisions

Illegal crossings plunge as U.S. extends policy across border

U.S. drinking more now than just before Prohibition

World news in brief

No give: Trump's impeachment defense, prosecutors dig in

Prince Harry: 'No other option' but to cut royal ties

Dozens wounded as Iraqi protesters up pressure on government

Trump thanks farmers for backing him through China trade war

Libya players agree to respect arms embargo, push cease-fire

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston win at SAG Awards

Violence escalates in Beirut as protesters clash with police