Ex-UCLA coach gets 8 months in prison for admissions scam
BOSTON — A former University of California, Los Angeles men’s soccer coach was sentenced to eight months behind bars Friday for pocketing $200,000 in bribes to help applicants get into the school as bogus athletic recruits.
Jorge Salcedo told the judge that he joined in the college admissions bribery scheme because he was desperate for cash after buying a house his family couldn’t afford. Salcedo said he takes complete responsibility for his actions that have destroyed the life he knew.
“I am a different man than I was two years ago and I will never make decisions like this again,” Salcedo said during a hearing held via videoconference.
Salcedo’s is one of the longest sentences that have been handed down so far in the case dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues,” which in 2019 uncovered a scheme to get wealthy parents’ kids into elite universities with fake athletic credentials or bogus test scores.
U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani told Salcedo he chose “what appeared to be the easy path” to fix his financial woes, adding that “it invites the logic that if this hadn’t been stopped it would have continued.”
The admissions consultant at the center of the scheme paid Salcedo $100,000 to help a California couple, Bruce and Davina Isackson, get their daughter into UCLA as a bogus soccer recruit, authorities say. Salcedo convinced women’s coaches to recruit her and created a coverup story when school compliance officials questioned her soccer background, prosecutors said.
The Isacksons have also pleaded guilty.
Salcedo took another $100,000 bribe from the consultant, Rick Singer, to recruit the son of Xiaoning Sui, of Surrey, British Columbia, to his team, authorities said. Salcedo submitted paperwork awarding him a 25% scholarship because he knew scholarship recruits received less scrutiny, authorities said.
Shopping while driving, woman hits bike-riding sheriffPORT ORANGE, Fla. — A young woman who said she was using her phone to shop while driving hit a sheriff who was biking in central Florida, authorities said.
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted Friday morning that the driver is in custody. Paige Bergman, 20, has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash that caused serious bodily harm.
“I know she had no intention of running me down,” Chitwood tweeted. “That’s what a lot of distracted drivers say after they cause a tragedy.”
Deputies found Bergman in her car in her family’s driveway where she was recorded during her arrest claiming she had hit a mailbox. The deputy explained the situation to her relatives outside the home.
“She did not hit a mailbox. Do you want to know what she hit? Mike Chitwood, the sheriff,” the deputy tells her family.
Bergman later said she had been shopping on Amazon while driving, according to the sheriff. It’s not known whether she has a lawyer.
The sheriff said he suffered a broken leg, along with various bumps, bruises and cuts in the Thursday afternoon crash. The doctors said his fibula should heal on its own without a cast, he said.
“Just imagine if that had been a child or an elderly person on that bike, or if the car drifted a couple more inches to the right.”
The collision was recorded on video by a Waste Pro truck whose driver, Allen Ramos, stopped to help the sheriff. The sheriff later thanked him in a tweet.
Chitwood said he riding near his neighborhood in Port Orange.
“Next thing I know, boy, I got hit hard from the rear,” Chitwood said. “I go flying off the bike and all I could tell you was it was a burgundy-colored car, because the mirror was impaled in my back.”
“I consider myself lucky to be back on my feet today,” he said.
Man pleads guilty to plotting to extort Tesla
RENO, Nev. — A Russian man has pleaded guilty in the U.S. to offering a Tesla employee $1 million to cripple the electric car company’s massive electric battery plant in Nevada with ransomware and steal company secrets for extortion, prosecutors and court records said.
In a case that cybersecurity experts called exceptional for the risks he took, Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Reno. His court-appointed federal public defender, Chris Frey, declined Friday to comment.
Prosecutors alleged that Kriuchkov acted on behalf of co-conspirators abroad and attempted to use face-to-face bribery to recruit an insider to physically plant ransomware, which scrambles data on targeted networks and can only be unlocked with a software key provided by the attackers. Typically, ransomware gangs operating from safe havens hack into victim networks over the internet and download data before activating the ransomware..
“The fact that such a risk was taken could, perhaps, suggest that this was an intelligence operation aimed at obtaining information rather than an extortion operation aimed at obtaining money,” said Brett Callow, a cybersecurity analyst at anti-virus software company Emsisoft.
“It’s also possible that the criminals thought the gamble was worth it and decided to roll the dice,” Callow said.
Charles Carmakal, chief technical officer at cybersecurity firm FireEye, agreed. “You could have potentially done it from thousands of miles away without risking any asset,” he said.
The FBI said the unnamed prospective recruit informed Tesla and cooperated with the FBI, and the plot was stopped before any damage happened.
Kriuchkov, 27, told a judge in September that he knew the Russian government was aware of his case. But prosecutors and the FBI have not alleged ties to the Kremlin. Kriuchkov is in federal custody at the Washoe County jail in Reno.
His guilty plea to conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer could have gotten him up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. But he’s expected to face no more than 10 months under terms of his written plea agreement.
He already has been in custody for seven months, since his arrest in August in Los Angeles. Federal authorities said he had been heading to an airport to fly out of the country.