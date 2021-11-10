Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 booster shots for all adults
Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings.
Older Americans and other groups particularly vulnerable to the virus have had access to a third dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine since September. But the Food and Drug Administration has said it would move quickly to expand boosters to younger ages if warranted.
Pfizer is submitting early results of a booster study in 10,000 people to make its case that it’s time to further expand the booster campaign.
FDA spokeswoman Alison Hunt said the agency would review Pfizer’s application “as expeditiously as possible,” but would not set a timeline for a decision.
Report: Many survey respondents in Air Force, Space Force saw abuse
WASHINGTON — More than half of Air Force and Space Force personnel who responded to a survey said they’ve experienced some type of mental or physical abuse in the past two years, ranging from workplace bullying and hazing to rape or murder, according to a report released Tuesday,
Of the roughly 68,000 active duty personnel, reserves and civilians who responded to the survey, nearly two-thirds of the women and 48% of the men described incidents of what the Air Force called “interpersonal violence.” Most said they never reported it to commanders or law enforcement, and many of those who did believed that nothing would be done about it.
Only about 10% of all Air Force military and civilian personnel responded to the survey, so the totals don’t reflect the actual amount of violence.
NASA bumps astronaut moon landing back to 2025 at earliest
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA on Tuesday delayed putting astronauts back on the moon until 2025 at the earliest, missing the deadline set by the Trump administration.
The space agency had been aiming for 2024 for the first moon landing by astronauts in a half-century.
In announcing the delay, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Congress did not provide enough money to develop a landing system for its Artemis moon program and more money is needed for its Orion capsule. In addition, a legal challenge by Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, stalled work for months on the Starship lunar landing system under development by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
Wildlife officials: Faulty science used to justify cutting owl habitat
PORTLAND, Ore. — Political appointees in the Trump administration relied on faulty science to justify stripping habitat protections for the imperiled northern spotted owl, U.S. wildlife officials said Tuesday as they struck down a rule that would have opened millions of acres of West Coast forest to potential logging.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reversed a decision made five days before President Donald Trump left office to drastically shrink so-called critical habitat for the spotted owl. The small, reclusive bird has been in decline for decades as old-growth forests were cut in Oregon, Washington and California.
Government biologists objected to the changes under Trump and warned they would put the spotted owl on a path to extinction, documents show.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is extending the federal government’s 100% reimbursement of COVID-19 emergency response costs to states, tribes and territories through April 1, 2022, the White House said Tuesday.
On a conference call Tuesday morning, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients informed governors that Biden was approving the extension of Federal Emergency Management Agency support to help continue FEMA-backed efforts like vaccination clinics and public education campaigns surrounding the shots.
The extension also continues 100% federal reimbursement for National Guard personnel deployed to help combat the virus, including those tasked with assisting local hospitals treating coronavirus cases.