4 dead, 36 hurt in bus crash on icy road in British Columbia
TORONTO — A bus rolled over on an icy highway in British Columbia on Christmas Eve, killing four people and injuring three dozen, Canadian authorities said Sunday.
A statement from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the bus crashed on Highway 97C east of Merritt. It said the accident was still under investigation but it was believed that extremely icy road conditions caused the rollover.
Interior Health, the regional health authority, said 36 people were treated for injuries ranging from minor to serious. It said eight remained hospitalized Sunday morning, including two in serious condition and two with non-life-threatening injuries.
6 passengers killed when bus plunges into river in Spain
MADRID — Rescuers on Sunday recovered the victims from a bus that ran off a bridge and plunged into a river on Christmas Eve, killing six passengers and injuring the driver and another passenger, Spanish authorities said.
The blue roof of the half-sunk vehicle could be seen in the Lérez river about 100 feet below the bridge. Emergency services were alerted by a motorist who saw the broken railing on the bridge as he drove in heavy rain.
The Spanish Guardia Civil said a total of eight people were on the bus. The two survivors were rescued Saturday night and taken to hospitals. The bodies of the dead were retrieved Sunday.
Christmas Eve shooting at U.K. pub leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded
A Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England killed a young woman and wounded three men, police said Sunday.
The Merseyside Police force said it was investigating the 11:50 p.m. Saturday shooting at the Lighthouse pub in the town of Wallasey as a murder case. Police have not detained any suspects.
“This investigation is in the very early stages, and we understand that this is a truly shocking and devastating incident that has happened just before Christmas Day in a busy venue full of young people,” Detective Superintendent David McCaughrean said.
The woman died at a hospital “with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound,” the police force said in a statement. Along with the three men wounded, several people were injured, according to the statement.
Prosecutors: Paris shooting suspect wanted to kill migrants
PARIS — The man suspected of fatally shooting three Kurds in Paris ahead of Christmas weekend told investigators that he had set out that morning aiming to kill migrants or foreigners and then himself, according to prosecutors.
The 69-year-old man killed three people outside a Kurdish cultural center Friday and wounded three others, and was then disarmed and subdued by one of the injured victims, the Paris prosecutor’s office said Sunday.
He was detained at the scene and transferred Saturday to psychiatric care. His name hasn’t been released. If he is released from psychiatric care, he faces potential charges of racially motivated murder, attempted murder and arms violations.
The prosecutor’s office said in a statement Sunday that the suspect told investigators that a 2016 burglary at his home marked a turning point for him, sparking what he called a “hatred toward foreigners that became completely pathological.”
3 Washington state electric substations vandalized
TACOMA, Wash. — Vandalism at three power substations in western Washington early Sunday initially cut power to about 14,000 utility customers, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.
Tacoma Public Utilities reported vandalism at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday at one substation, followed by vandalism at a second substation, the sheriff’s office said. The outages affected about 7,300 customers in an area southeast of Tacoma. Just before noon, the utility had restored power to all but 2,700 customers whose power was estimated to be restored late Sunday.
Meanwhile, just before noon, Puget Sound Energy reported vandalism that had happened at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday caused a power outage at one of its substations.
Soldier, militant dead in Pakistan after clash near border
QUETTA, Pakistan — A soldier and a militant were killed near the border with Afghanistan, the Pakistani military said Sunday, when a group of militants attempted to sneak into the country’s northwest, triggering a shootout.
The clash erupted in the Sambaza area of Zhob overnight, according to a military statement. Two other soldiers were also injured in the exchange of fire. It said the area had already been under surveillance for days after intelligence reports that militants were using the route to sneak into Pakistan to target civilians and security forces.
Report: 2 missing after Austria avalanche, fewer than feared
FRANKFURT, Germany — Rescue workers were searching for two missing people after an avalanche swept across ski trails in western Austria on Sunday, the dpa news agency reported.
Initially up to 10 people were feared missing based on video from a witness, but eight of those individuals had been identified and were no longer feared buried, dpa reported citing a spokesman of the rescue team.
About 200 rescue workers were searching the avalanche site near the town of Zuers.
U.S. warns of possible attack in Islamabad amid security fears
ISLAMABAD — The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad on Sunday warned its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in Pakistan’s capital as the city was already on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week.
The U.S. government is aware of information that “unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays,” the embassy said in a security alert. The advisory banned its American personnel from visiting the popular hotel over the holidays.
The U.S. mission also urged all personnel to refrain from non-essential travel in Islamabad during the holiday season.
Florida deputy fatally shot during Christmas Eve standoff
SHALIMAR, Fla. — A sheriff’s deputy in the Florida Panhandle was fatally shot Christmas Eve during a standoff with a suspect who was being served a warrant.
Timothy Price-Williams has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the killing Saturday of Cpl. Ray Hamilton in Fort Walton Beach.
Hamilton was setting up a perimeter around a townhouse that Price-Williams had refused to leave when shots were fired from inside the residence, striking the deputy, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Netanyahu rebukes far-right ally for anti-LGBTQ comments
JERUSALEM — Designated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a rare rebuke of his new coalition allies on Sunday for saying they would advance laws allowing discrimination against LGBTQ people, pledging there would be no harm to their rights by his upcoming government.
Orit Struck, a Religious Zionist member of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, said her party seeks a change to the country’s anti-discrimination law that would include permitting people to avoid acts that go against their religious beliefs — including discriminating against LGBTQ people in hospitals.
Struck said in an interview on Sunday with Kan public radio that “so long as there are enough other doctors to provide care,” religious healthcare providers should be able refuse to treat LGBTQ patients.
Netanyahu issued a pair of statements repudiating Struck’s comments.
Netanyahu said that Struck’s remarks “are unacceptable to me and to members of Likud,” and that the coalition agreement “does not allow discrimination against LGBTQ or harming their right to receive services like all other Israeli citizens.”
Leader of ex-communist rebels becomes Nepal’s new PM
KATHMANDU, Nepal — The leader of former communist rebels became Nepal’s new prime minister Sunday with the support from his ex-opponent and other smaller political parties.
The announcement was made by the office of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari after the Maoist communist party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal met her to stake his claim for the prime minister following last month’s elections in a major twist in politics in the Himalayan nation.
Dahal has support of more than half the members of the newly elected House of Representatives, the lower house of Parliament.
He is likely to take the oath of office today and prove his majority in the 275-member house later in the week.
