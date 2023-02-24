Florida man kills 3, including local TV reporter
A man riding in a car with his cousin shot and killed another passenger, then returned to the same neighborhood near Orlando hours later and shot four more people, killing a journalist covering the original shooting and a 9-year-old girl, Florida police and witnesses said.
Orange County Sheriff John Mina characterized the shootings Wednesday as random acts of violence. Mina said during a news conference that 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the initial shooting that killed Nathacha Augustin, 38, and that “numerous more charges” would follow.
Spectrum News 13 identified the slain reporter as Dylan Lyons. Photographer Jesse Walden was also wounded. Mina said Thursday that investigators do not know the motive for any of the shootings. He said Moses is a known gang member but that the shootings didn’t appear to be gang-related.
Police discover 3 dead at home in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities in Albuquerque discovered three people had died after an off-duty state parks law enforcement officer spotted a person lying in the street and police followed a trail of blood inside a home where two people had been shot, police said Thursday.
The person found in the middle of the roadway appeared to have been stabbed and ultimately died, Albuquerque police spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said.
Inside, officers found two people with fatal gunshot wounds. Neighbors had reported hearing the sound of gunshots earlier that morning. No identities were released.
Detectives were trying to determine the relationship among the people involved, but believe the violence was isolated to the household in Albuquerque’s North Valley.
Louisiana teen charged as adult in rape of LSU student who died
BATON ROUGE, La. — A teenager has been charged as an adult in the case of Madison Brooks, a Louisiana State University student who was allegedly raped and then left on the side of a road where she was struck and killed by a car.
A grand jury indicted Desmond Carter, 17, Wednesday on charges of first-degree rape and third-degree rape. First-degree rape is the gravest sexual assault charge available to prosecutors under Louisiana law. If found guilty, the charge carries a punishment of life in prison without parole.
Missouri prosecutor rips efforts to remove her from office
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis prosecutor decried efforts to oust her from office Thursday and defended herself from blame after a teenage volleyball player from Tennessee lost both her legs in a vehicle crash that police say was caused by a speeding driver facing felony charges.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a Democrat, said her office tried three times to revoke the bond of 21-year-old Daniel Riley, a robbery suspect who had violated the conditions of his release dozens of times before the tragic crash in downtown St. Louis.
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican, pinned the blame on Gardner for failing to keep Riley behind bars.
Weinstein sentenced to 16 more years
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles judge Thursday sentenced Harvey Weinstein to 16 more years in prison after a jury convicted him of the rape and sexual assault of an Italian actor and model, furthering the fall of the onetime movie magnate who became a #MeToo magnet.
The prison term, along with the 23 years he received in 2020 for a similar conviction in New York, amounts to a likely life sentence for the 70-year-old.
Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter
Actor Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie and waived his first formal court appearance, in court documents filed Thursday.
Baldwin and a weapons supervisor were charged last month with felony involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died shortly after being wounded during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe in October 2021.
