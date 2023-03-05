Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
ITALY, Texas — News reports say three children were killed and two other children were wounded in an attack at a home in Texas on Friday.
KTVT-TV reported paramedics responded to a call at a home in Italy, Texas, around 4 p.m. and two people were transported to hospitals by helicopter.
WFAA-TV reported a woman was in custody after a stabbing at the home in Ellis County.
The station reported the woman was the mother of five children, who were the victims of the attack.
WFAA reported the office of Child Protective Services visited the home and reported the attack to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.
FREDERICK, Md. — A tanker truck overturned on a Maryland highway Saturday in a fiery crash that killed the driver and burned vehicles and homes, authorities said.
The truck crashed on U.S. 15 in Frederick, about an hour’s drive west of Baltimore. The roadway was shut down in both directions for an “extended closure,” the State Highway Administration said.
The vehicle was a gas tanker that overturned, hit a tree and exploded, the Frederick News-Post reported. Photos showed massive flames and billowing smoke.
The driver died and the cause of the crash is under investigation, Maryland State Police tweeted. The agency said the fire damaged “multiple vehicles and homes” and no one else was hurt.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
