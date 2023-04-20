Pulitzer Prize winning digital media company BuzzFeed will shut down its news division and cut another 15% of its staff across the company, adding to layoffs made earlier this year.

BuzzFeed has approximately 1,200 total employees, according to a recent regulatory filing.

