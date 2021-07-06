3 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Dallas neighborhood
DALLAS — Three men were killed and two others injured in a Fourth of July shooting in a Dallas neighborhood, police said.
Dallas police said they don’t yet have any suspects identified in the shooting late Sunday night. Police say the motive and circumstances around the shooting are being investigated.
KXAS-TV reported that a street in the neighborhood on Monday was littered with markers as police counted bullet casings. A vehicle in the middle of the road was riddled with bullet holes.
Police said that upon arrival, officers found five people who had been shot. They were all taken to hospitals, where three of them where pronounced dead.
2 teenagers dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Cincinnati park
CINCINNATI — Two teenagers are dead after apparently exchanging gunfire that wounded three others at a downtown Cincinnati park where hundreds of teens were gathered late on the Fourth of July, police said.
It’s possible others were involved in the conflict Sunday at Smale Park, but police aren’t searching for any other particular suspects, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said Monday.
Milo Watson, 16, died at the scene, and 19-year-old Dexter Wright Jr. died later at a hospital, police said. Isaac said the two had some sort of preexisting dispute that preceded the shooting.
It occurred shortly before 11 p.m. as officers were working to clear out the riverfront park before its closing time. A 17-year-old girl was shot in the back and left in critical condition, and two other teenagers had gunshot wounds to their arms, according to police.
35-year sentence sought
for MS-13 member
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Federal prosecutors in Maryland are seeking a 35-year prison sentence for a gang member who pleaded guilty to participating in the killing of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed and cut more than 100 times before his body was set on fire.
A judge is scheduled to sentence Kevin Alexis Rodriguez-Flores on July 19. He pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and conspiracy to destroy and conceal evidence.
Rodriguez admitted that he was a member of Mara Salvatrucha street gang, or MS-13 for short, and took part in the March 2019 killing over the mistaken belief that the boy, a fellow member, was working with police, prosecutors said in a court filing on Friday.
The boy was beaten and stabbed or cut roughly 144 times by Rodriguez and others whom he believed to be his friends, they wrote.
The killing took place during an MS-13 clique meeting in the Hyattsville, Md., home of the clique’s leader. After the boy’s killing, clique members took his body to a secluded location in Stafford County, Va., and set it on fire, according to prosecutors.