KYIV, Ukraine — Massive explosions and fires hit a military depot in Russia-annexed Crimea on Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people, the second time in recent days that the Ukraine war's focus has turned to the peninsula.

Russia blamed the blasts at an ammunition storage facility in Mayskoye on an "act of sabotage" without naming the perpetrators. As with last week's explosions, they led to speculation that Ukraine may be behind the attack on the peninsula, which Russia has controlled since 2014.

