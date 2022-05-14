Mixed Texas ruling allows child-abuse investigations into parents of trans children
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court on Friday allowed the state to investigate parents of transgender youth for child abuse while also ruling in favor of one family that was among the first contacted by child welfare officials following an order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
The court did not rule on the merits of the investigations — which were the first of its kind in the U.S. — only that lower courts in Texas overstepped by trying to block all cases from going forward.
Both parties in the lawsuit called the mixed decision a victory.
Man pleads not guilty to NYC subway train shooting
NEW YORK — A man charged with shooting up a New York City subway train last month in an attack that wounded 10 people pleaded not guilty Friday to terrorism and other charges.
Frank James entered the plea in federal court in Brooklyn.
James, 62, is facing charges of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime. Both counts carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.
The defendant was arrested April 13, about 30 hours after authorities say he drove from Philadelphia and unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets in a train full of morning commuters as it approached a Brooklyn station. The shooting victims ranged in age from 16 to 60; all survived.
Authorities said James’ bank card, cellphone and a key to a van he had rented were found at the shooting scene. Police also said they found the 9mm Glock semiautomatic handgun used in the shooting and traced it to James.
Police: Man struck woman with truck, dragged body 8 miles
FRESNO, Calif. — Police in central California were searching for the driver of a pickup truck that struck a woman walking her dog Friday and kept going, dragging her more than 8 miles to a hotel parking lot, where she was found dead.
The 29-year-old woman was pushing a shopping cart and had her dog on a leash when she was hit by a gray or silver pickup truck at the intersection of Herndon and Millburn in Fresno, said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.
The man kept driving with the woman trapped under his truck and stopped at a hotel, where he parked in the parking lot, got out of the pickup truck and went to the lobby to ask for a room, Dooley said.
When the man was told there was no vacancy, he left and was pulling back in his truck when another hotel guest saw the woman’s partial remains dislodge from under the pickup truck and called police, Dooley said.
“This is an absolute tragedy,” he said.
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — A SpaceX rocket carrying 53 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation blasted off from California on Friday.
The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:07 p.m., and minutes later the first stage landed on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean while the second stage continued toward low Earth orbit.
Satellite deployment was scheduled to occur about an hour later.
Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.
Hawthorne, Calif.-based SpaceX has hundreds of Starlink satellites orbiting Earth at an altitude of 340 miles.