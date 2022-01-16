ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mark Schlissel has been removed as president of the University of Michigan due to an alleged “inappropriate relationship with a university employee,” the school said Saturday on its website.
The removal was effective “immediately,” University of Michigan Board of Regents said, adding that members learned last month about the relationship from an anonymous complaint and that an investigation revealed that “over the years,” Schlissel used his university email account to “communicate with that subordinate in a manner inconsistent with the dignity and reputation of the university.”
Former University of Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman has been appointed interim president. Schlissel’s removal and Coleman’s appointment will be affirmed during the board’s Feb. 17 formal session.
6 injured in shooting at Oregon rap concert
At least six people were injured, including one critically, Friday night in a shooting at a rap concert in Eugene, Ore., authorities said Saturday.
The individual in critical condition was in surgery at the time of the conference, and no details were available on the conditions of the others.
No fatalities have been reported.
Woman killed in subway shove
NEW YORK — A 40-year-old woman was pushed to her death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station on Saturday, police said.
The man believed responsible fled the scene but turned himself in to transit police a short time later, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference.
Police on Saturday night identified the suspect as 61-year-old Simon Martial, who authorities said is homeless.