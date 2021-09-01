State Department offers $5 million for information on fentanyl dealer
FARGO, N.D. — The U.S. State Department announced Tuesday that it is offering up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of a Chinese national suspected of leading an international fentanyl trafficking operation that authorities uncovered after an overdose death in North Dakota.
Jian Zhang is one of a handful of Chinese and Canadian nationals among more than 30 people accused of dealing large amounts of the powerful opioid. The reward also applies to information leading to Zhang’s location.
Zhang, also known as “Hong Kong Zaron,” and his biotechnical company were sanctioned by the Treasury Department in 2018, a move that was meant to prevent them from doing business with anyone in the U.S. It was the first time the department had sanctioned an alleged fentanyl trafficker.
The Justice Department said its narcotics reward programs have led to the capture of more than 75 people since 1986. More than $135 million has been paid out since that time.
The investigation known as “Operation Denial” began when 18-year-old Bailey Henke was found dead inside a Grand Forks, N.D., apartment building in January 2015. Deaths from fentanyl supplied by Zhang have also been reported in North Carolina, New Jersey and Oregon. Several others suffered serious injuries, authorities said.
Federal judge tosses Trump’s water rules
WASHINGTON — A federal judge has thrown out a Trump-era rule that ended federal protections for hundreds of thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways and left them vulnerable to pollution from nearby development.
The Biden administration had already said it plans to repeal the Trump-era rule and issue new regulations defining which waterways are federally protected under the Clean Water Act. But the Trump rule remained in place in the meantime, and environmental groups, Native American tribes and others said it could lead to the loss of wetlands, damage wildlife habitat and allow businesses and farmers to pollute waterways.
U.S. District Court Judge Rosemary Marquez in Arizona, an Obama appointee, sided with those groups on Monday, determining that the Trump administration’s rule last year improperly limited the scope of clean water protections. Marquez said the Environmental Protection Agency had ignored its own findings that small waterways can affect the well-being of the larger waterways they flow into.
The EPA, now headed by Biden appointee Michael Regan, said it is reviewing the decision and declined to comment.
Minneapolis residents sue over ballot question
MINNEAPOLIS — Three Minneapolis residents are suing the city over a ballot question on how to change policing in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police.
They argue the ballot language city officials approved in August fails to inform voters about key aspects of the proposal.
More than a year after Floyd’s death sparked a failed push to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department, a well-funded group of activists and several City Council members are trying again. Their initiative would ask voters in November to replace the police department with a “public safety department” that employs licensed peace officers.
Before the court now is a question of whether Minneapolis officials should revise the language that appears on the ballot when voters decide the fate of the department. Early voting begins Sept. 17.
Virginia governor pardons 7 dead Black men
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam granted posthumous pardons Tuesday to seven Black men who were executed in 1951 for the rape of a White woman, in a case that attracted pleas for mercy from around the world and in recent years has been denounced as an example of racial disparity in the use of the death penalty.
Northam announced the pardons after meeting with about a dozen descendants of the men and their advocates. Cries and sobs could be heard from some of the descendants after Northam’s announcement.
The “Martinsville Seven,” as the men became known, were all convicted of raping 32-year-old Ruby Stroud Floyd, a White woman who had gone to a predominantly Black neighborhood in Martinsville, Va., on Jan. 8, 1949, to collect money for clothes she had sold.