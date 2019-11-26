Attorney general: Netanyahu not required to leave now
JERUSALEM — Israel’s attorney general said Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not required to leave office following his indictment on corruption charges, giving a small boost to the embattled leader.
Avichai Mandelblit said in a statement that Netanyahu can remain interim prime minister, just days after serving him with charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery.
Netanyahu faces calls from his opponents to step down following the indictment. Mandelblit’s opinion confirmed what had been a consensus legal view, that an indicted prime minister may remain in office while fighting criminal charges.
Runoff election ‘tight’ in Uruguay
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — A center-right candidate appeared Monday to have ended 15 years of left-leaning government in Uruguay, but the presidential runoff election was so close that the result might not be certain until Thursday.
With all but a few thousand ballots from Sunday’s contest counted, Luis Lacalle Pou, of the National Party, maintained an edge of nearly 29,000 votes over Daniel Martínez, of the governing Broad Front coalition, out of nearly 2.3 million votes cast.
José Arocena, head of Uruguay’s Electoral Court, said it could not yet declare a winner because “there was never such a tight ballot.”
Hong Kong leader vows serious reflection
HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Monday she would “seriously reflect” on a stunning landslide victory by pro-democracy candidates in the city’s local election that was a clear rebuke of how she has handled violent protests that divided the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
Pro-democracy candidates swept nearly 90% of 452 district council seats, which will help it take unprecedented control of 17 out of 18 district councils, said Wu Chi-wai, head of the biggest pro-democracy bloc.
Heavy rain in Europe linked to 9 deaths
PARIS — At least nine people have died after heavy rain slammed the Riviera coasts of France and Italy, trapping travelers in their cars, and caused flooding in parts of Greece.
Some roads remained closed Monday on the French Riviera.
New polio cases in Africa cause concern
LONDON — Four African countries have reported new cases of polio linked to the oral vaccine, as global health numbers show there are now more children being paralyzed by viruses originating in vaccines than in the wild.
In a report late last week, the World Health Organization and partners noted nine new polio cases caused by the vaccine in Nigeria, Congo, Central African Republic and Angola. Seven countries elsewhere in Africa have similar outbreaks and cases have been reported in Asia. Of the two countries where polio remains endemic, Afghanistan and Pakistan, vaccine-linked cases have been identified in Pakistan.