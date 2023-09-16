A fresh round of flu and COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out to pharmacies, doctor's offices and clinics across the country. But when's the best time to get your shots?

There are a number of factors that can inform when you roll up your sleeve, officials and experts say. You might consider travel plans, or upcoming holiday gatherings. Maybe you live with someone who has a higher chance of becoming seriously ill from a respiratory infection, or face such risks yourself.

