NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination this morning after struggling to gain traction in a sprawling field of candidates.
Announcing his decision in an MSNBC interview, de Blasio did not throw his support behind any candidate but said he would support the eventual Democratic nominee "with energy."
"I feel like I've contributed all I can to this primary election, and it's clearly not my time," de Blasio told the hosts of "Morning Joe." ''So I'm going to end my presidential campaign, continue my work as mayor of New York City, and I'm going to keep speaking up for working people and for a Democratic Party that stands for working people."
De Blasio joins New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Washington Sen. Jay Inslee, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and California Rep. Eric Swallwell, who have all left the Democratic primary race.
De Blasio launched his bid in May but his campaign largely failed to take off. He never achieved higher than 1% in a national poll and was ridiculed in the media, most recently in a Washington Post story headlined "Bill de Blasio's presidential campaign has burned down, fallen over and sunk into a swamp."
He qualified for the first two rounds of debates but failed to make the September debate stage and appeared unlikely to qualify for the October debates.