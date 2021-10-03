HOUSTON — A driver fleeing from police in Houston struck and killed three valets before crashing in a ditch, authorities said.
A patrol sergeant saw the driver doing doughnuts, or driving in circles and leaving tire tracks on the pavement, in a parking lot Friday night and tried to stop the vehicle as it sped away, Assistant Police Chief Yasar Bashir said.
The driver eventually struck the three valets before crashing into a ditch, Bashir said. The driver and a passenger were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Authorities didn’t release their names or any other personal information about them.
Police officials did not immediately respond to phone messages seeking additional information Saturday.
Alabama police officer dies of gunshot wounds
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — An Alabama police officer who was shot in a recent confrontation with a gunman who also wounded another officer died Saturday from his wounds, his department said.
Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner, 40, died at Huntsville Hospital, where he was taken after Friday’s shooting, Police Chief Ricky Terry said.
Authorities said at a news conference Friday evening that the officers were shot after events that began when Brian Lansing Martin, 41, of Sheffield, fatally shot and pushed an individual out of a vehicle in Muscle Shoals in northwest Alabama. That person has not been publicly identified, pending notification of next of kin.
Sheriff: Electrician kills at least 2 colleagues
DAVENPORT, Fla. — An electrician who got in an angry dispute with a supervisor attacked his colleagues at the Florida home they shared on a temporary work project, killing two Saturday and injuring a third who wasn’t expected to survive, a sheriff said.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said charges would be forthcoming against the electrician, Shun Runyon, 39.