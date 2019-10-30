Egypt arrests train conductor after youth jumps to his death
CAIRO — An Egyptian train conductor who forced two poor street vendors without tickets to jump off a moving train, leading to the death of one of the youths, has been arrested, authorities said Tuesday.
The incident, which took place Monday in the Nile Delta town of Tanta, has stirred public outrage. Footage of an ensuing argument between the conductor and other passengers on the train went viral, along with calls on social media for the resignation of Egypt’s Transportation Minister Kamel el-Wazir. The other youth who was forced to jump off the train was injured.
Railway authorities said the conductor demanded the youths “pay tickets but they refused,” after which he opened a carriage door for them to jump. Prosecutor Mohammed el-Feki on Tuesday ordered the conductor to remain in custody for four days pending an investigation.
Just hours later, at least four people were killed in a separate train accident Tuesday morning when a vehicle crashed into a train in the southern tourist city of Luxor, authorities said. Four others were injured.
Egypt’s railway system has a history of badly maintained equipment and poor management.
In February, at least 25 people were killed in a massive explosion when an unmanned locomotive slammed into a barrier inside Cairo’s bustling central train station. That accident led to the resignation of Transportation Minister Hisham Arafar and the appointment of el-Waizir, a career army officer.
The country’s deadliest train crash occurred in 2002, when over 300 people died after a fire erupted on a speeding train traveling from Cairo to southern Egypt. The latest official figures show that 1,793 train accidents took place across the country in 2017.
Lawyer blasts charges in toddler’s cruise ship deathSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — An attorney for the Indiana family of an 18-month-old girl who fell to her death from a cruise ship in July said Puerto Rican prosecutors’ decision to charge her grandfather with negligent homicide is “pouring salt” on the family’s wounds.
A judge in Puerto Rico ordered the arrest of Salvatore Anello on Monday after prosecutors submitted evidence saying that Chloe Wiegand fell from Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas cruise ship when Anello raised her to an open window on the docked ship.
Anello was released from custody in the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan on an $80,000 bond, a spokeswoman for Puerto Rico’s justice department said Tuesday. He is due to appear in court there on Nov. 20, and it wasn’t immediately clear if he would be allowed to return home in the meantime.
Attorney Michael Winkleman said in a statement that the child’s death was “a tragic accident,” and that the family, who is from the northern Indiana community of Granger, will be filing a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean “very soon.”Winkleman has said that Chloe fell through an open 11th-story window on July 7 after she had asked her grandfather to lift her up so she could bang on the glass in a children’s play area. He’s blamed the cruise ship operator for leaving the window open.
“These criminal charges are pouring salt on the open wounds of this grieving family. Clearly this was a tragic accident and the family’s singular goal remains for something like this to never happen again,” Winkleman said in his news release.
“Had the cruise lines simply followed proper safety guidelines for windows, this accident likely would never have happened.”
Shark bites 2 men on Great Barrier Reef
CANBERRA, Australia — A shark bit off a British tourist’s foot and mauled another’s leg on Tuesday as the men snorkeled on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, officials said.
The men had been on a snorkeling tour in the Whitsunday Islands when they were attacked, tour organizer ZigZag Whitsundays said.
Officials did not immediately release the men’s names but said they were 22 and 28 years old.
The shark severed one man’s right foot and then circled back and mauled the other’s right calf, Queensland state Ambulance Service spokeswoman Tracey Eastwick reported.
They were brought 7 miles by boat to the mainland town of Airlie Beach where paramedics were waiting for them, an ambulance official said. They were then flown by helicopter to a hospital in the city of Mackay in serious but stable condition, RACQ CQ Rescue said.
“An English tourist has had his foot bitten off and another has serious lacerations to his lower leg after a shark attack in the Whitsundays today,” the helicopter rescue service said in a statement.
The victims told the helicopter crew “they were wrestling and thrashing about in the water” in a passage between Hayman and Whitsunday Islands when they were attacked, the statement said.
A shark killed a man in November last year in a Whitsunday Island harbor where two tourists had been mauled a month earlier.
The 33-year-old victim had been diving from a paddle board while on a yacht cruise.
The spate of attacks in the Whitsundays left authorities struggling to explain an apparent escalation in danger in the internationally renowned vacation destination. In September last year, two Australian tourists were mauled on consecutive days, including a 12-year-old girl who lost a leg.
French Senate debates Muslim headscarf bill
PARIS — The French Senate is debating a bill that would require Muslim mothers who wear headscarves to remove them on school outings.
The bill under consideration on Monday comes amid a weeks-long uproar over French secularism and headscarves at the center of the debate.
The thorny topic moved into the headlines in mid-October after a far-right National Rally representative at a regional council demanded that a Muslim woman in the chamber remove her headscarf, causing a scandal.The measure under debate was introduced by the mainstream right months earlier.
Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer told Senators any law forbidding head coverings on school outings would be “counter-productive.” A 2005 law banned students from wearing headscarves in classrooms.
The bill has little chance of passing in the lower house and becoming law.