PARIS — Police were out in force across France on Saturday as protesters held a sometimes restive fourth round of nationwide demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to reform the country’s pension system.
Over 960,000 people marched in Paris, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse, Nantes and other cities, according to the Interior Ministry. Protesters hoped to keep up the pressure on the government to back down, and further action is planned for Feb. 16.
In the French capital, authorities counted some 93,000 participants, the most to demonstrate in Paris against the pension changes since the protests started last month.
Spacecraft leaks coolant; crew safe
MOSCOW — An uncrewed Russian supply ship docked at the International Space Station has leaked coolant, the Russian space corporation and NASA reported Saturday, saying the incident doesn’t pose any danger to the station’s crew.
Roscosmos said the hatch between the station and the Progress MS-21 had been locked so the incident didn’t affect the orbiting outpost.
4 city employees found dead in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — The tortured bodies of four municipal employees were found Saturday stuffed into a vehicle in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen.
Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo identified the victims as city employees.
Local officials later confirmed the four were municipal inspectors, and said their bodies showed signs of torture.
Doctor: Dozens killed in Somaliland clashes
MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least 57 people have been confirmed dead in days of clashes between antigovernment fighters and Somaliland security forces in the disputed city of Las-Anod after local leaders said they wanted to rejoin the federal government of Somalia, a doctor reported Saturday.
Abdimajid Hussein Sugulle, director-general of a public hospital in Las-Anod, said at least 400 other people were wounded in nearly a week of fighting.
Authorities in Somaliland, a region that separated from Somalia three decades ago and seeks recognition as an independent country, announced a unilateral cease-fire on Friday night. But residents said skirmishes continued in and around the eastern city.
