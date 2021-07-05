Hospital runs out of liquid oxygen; 33 die
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia — Dozens of coronavirus patients died after a public hospital on Indonesia’s main island of Java ran out of liquid oxygen amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, a hospital official said Sunday.
At least 33 patients with severe coronavirus infections died after the central supply of liquid medical oxygen ran out late Saturday at Dr. Sardjito General Hospital in Yogyakarta city due to delays from suppliers over the weekend, said hospital spokesman Banu Hermawan.
Suez Canal: Deal reached in ship dispute
CAIRO — The Suez Canal Authority on Sunday said it has reached an agreement to settle a financial dispute with the owners of a hulking container ship that blocked the crucial waterway for nearly a week earlier this year.
The authority did not reveal details on the settlement deal with the Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., the Japanese owner of the Ever Given. It said the deal will be signed in a ceremony in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia on Wednesday. Also, the vessel would be freed Wednesday.
U.S. military denies rocket attack on troops
BEIRUT — A facility housing U.S. troops in eastern Syria came under attack late Sunday when rockets were fired from nearby areas, an opposition war monitor, state media and a spokesman for U.S.-backed fighters said, though the U.S. military denied there was any attack.
“There is no truth to the reports that U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets today,” tweeted coalition spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto.
Earlier Sunday, Siyamend Ali, a spokesman for the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, said two rockets were fired at al-Omar field in Syria’s eastern province of Deir el-Zour without inflicting any casualties. He added that it was not immediately clear where the rockets were fired from.
Oil company: Blast did not damage platforms
MOSCOW — A strong explosion shook the Caspian Sea area where Azerbaijan has extensive offshore oil and gas fields and a column of fire rose late Sunday, but the state oil company said none of its platforms were damaged.
The cause of the blast was not immediately determined, but state oil company SOCAR said preliminary information indicated it was a mud volcano.
The Caspian Sea has a high concentration of such volcanoes, which spew both mud and flammable gas.