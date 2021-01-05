Census Bureau’s figures won’t be ready until February
A Trump administration attorney said Monday that the numbers used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets won’t be ready until mid-February at the earliest.
John Coghlan, a deputy assistant Attorney General, said during a court hearing that the U.S. Census Bureau had found new irregularities in the head count data that determines congressional seat allocations and the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year.
Under federal law, the Census Bureau is required to turn in the apportionment numbers by Dec. 31, but the bureau announced last week that the numbers wouldn’t be ready. At the time, the Census Bureau said it would finish the apportionment numbers in early January, as close to the Dec. 31 deadline as possible.
Georgia prosecutor resigns after Trump phone call
ATLANTA — The top federal prosecutor in Atlanta left his position Monday, a day after an audio recording was made public in which President Donald Trump called him a “never-Trumper.”
Byung J. “BJay” Pak, who was appointed by Trump, announced his resignation as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia in a news release. The statement did not say why Pak was leaving or what he plans to do next.
Trump on Saturday had a phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which the president suggested that the state’s top election official might find enough votes to reverse the outcome of the presidential race in the state in his favor.
Washington police arrest Proud Boys leader
WASHINGTON — Police in the nation’s capital on Monday arrested the leader of the Proud Boys, who is accused of burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington last month.
Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, 36, was arrested by Metropolitan Police Department officers after he arrived in Washington ahead of protests planned by supporters of President Donald Trump to coincide with the congressional vote expected Wednesday to affirm Joe Biden’s election victory.
Tarrio was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest for destruction of property, police said. He was also facing a weapons charges after officers found him with two high-capacity firearm magazines when he was arrested, a police spokesman said.
Pittsburgh police seek truck involved in explosions
PITTSBURGH — Police are searching for a white pickup truck after explosions in two neighborhoods that shook homes and damaged a parked car.
An incendiary device was thrown from a moving vehicle in the Lawrenceville neighborhood just after 9 p.m. Sunday, police said. Another explosion was reported just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the Hill district, with residents “feeling their homes shake and some type of odor in the air,” police said. Cmdr. Jason Lando said the device appeared to an improvised explosive device.
Mall evacuated after fake explosive device found
NEW YORK — A New York City mall was evacuated Monday morning after a hoax device made to look like an explosive was found in a parked vehicle, police said.
John Miller, the NYPD’s deputy commissioner for counterterrorism, said police received a 911 call from the Queens Place Mall around 7:30 a.m. describing a vehicle with propane tanks and protruding wires.
Police tweeted a photo showing an aerosol-type can, a roll of duct tape, some wires and other items recovered from the black Tesla. A police spokesperson, Sgt. Edward Riley, said in an emailed statement that “an investigation is underway into the hoax.”