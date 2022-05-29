BRASILIA, Brazil — Landslides caused by heavy rains killed at least 28 people in the state of Pernambuco in northeast Brazil on Saturday, authorities said. In Alagoas, another state in the region, two people died when they were swept away in river flooding on Friday.
More than 760 people have been forced to leave their homes because of the flooding in Pernambuco, civil defense officials said on Twitter.
China urged to ‘rethink’ rights policies
BEIJING — The top U.N. human rights official said Saturday that she raised concerns with Chinese officials about the impact of the broad application of counterterrorism and deradicalization measures on the rights of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim groups in China’s Xinjiang region.
Michelle Bachelet, who visited the northwestern region as part of a six-day trip to China, said the visit was not an investigation but a chance to have direct talks with senior Chinese leaders and pave the way for more regular interactions to support China in fulfilling its obligations under international human rights law.
“It provides an opportunity for me to better understand the situation in China, but also for the authorities in China to better understand our concerns and to potentially rethink policies that we believe may impact negatively on human rights,” she said in a video news conference before leaving the country.
BEIJING — At least 15 people have died in torrential rains across southern China, state media reported Saturday.
Eight died in two building collapses from landslides in Fujian province, near China’s east coast. Five others died and three were missing in Yunnan province in southwestern China. Three children were swept away by floodwaters Friday in Xincheng in the Guangxi region. Two died and one survived.
MEXICO CITY — Agatha, the first tropical storm of the 2022 hurricane season in the Pacific, formed Saturday off Mexico’s southern coast.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Agatha continued to strengthen and is expected to become a hurricane by today and head toward land.
On Saturday morning, the center of the tropical storm was located about 170 miles southwest of Puerto Angel, with winds of 60 mph.
