MULTAN, Pakistan — A bus in Pakistan caught fire after hitting a van parked on the shoulder of an intercity highway in eastern Punjab province, killing at least 20 people and injuring 11 others, police and rescue officials said Sunday.
The accident occurred early Sunday near Pindi Bhattian, where the Islamabad-bound bus hit a van parked on the shoulder of the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, senior police officer Fahad Ahmed said. The van was carrying fuel drums, which caused an inferno that engulfed the bus, Ahmed said.
The drivers of both vehicles died, police said.
At least 23 die in Mali attack
BAMAKO, Mali — Armed gunmen killed at least 23 people and wounded 12 in an attack on a village in central Mali, officials said Sunday.
Sidi Mohamed El Bechir, governor of the Bandiagara region where the attack took place, said unidentified men killed dozens of people and set fire to several homes in the village of Yarou on Friday. The attack has not been claimed.
Roadside blast kills 11 laborers
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — At least 11 laborers were killed and two others wounded when a roadside bomb destroyed their vehicle in Pakistan’s North Waziristan district near the border with Afghanistan, police said Sunday.
Police officer Ibrar Khan said the incident took place on Saturday night in the Gulmir Kot area. He said the explosion destroyed the vehicle that was carrying 16 laborers, killing 11 of them on the spot while two were taken to a hospital. No trace of the other three could be found and police believe they might have fled into the mountains to save themselves from any further attack.
Bus crash in Brazil leaves at least 7 dead
SAO PAULO — A bus carrying fans of the Brazilian soccer team Corinthians crashed Sunday following a match in the city of Belo Horizonte, killing at least seven people and injuring 36 others, police said.
The seven dead were members of a club of supporters of Corinthians called Gavioes da Fiel. They had traveled from the city of Taubaté in northeast Sao Paulo state to watch their team’s 1-1 draw with Cruzeiro in a Brazilian championship game Saturday evening.