Trump: Acting homeland security head will lead agency
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will nominate acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf for the top spot in the agency, rewarding a forceful advocate for administration policy whose leadership has been challenged on legal grounds.
The president made the announcement on Twitter. He praised Wolf’s management of an agency that has been key to implementing Trump administration policies on immigration and crime, which critics say detracts from the core DHS mission of protecting the nation from external threats.
Wolf’s prospects for Senate confirmation are unclear. There is a narrow window for him to be confirmed before the Nov. 3 election, with the Senate away until Labor Day and then scheduled to recess in mid-October.
New York wants mail disruptions declared unconstitutional
NEW YORK — New York’s attorney general added Tuesday to the growing pile of lawsuits seeking to halt disruptions to the U.S. Postal Service ahead of November’s presidential election, saying several communities in her state have gone some days without mail.
Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, said the changes imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration amounted to voter suppression with the use of mail-in ballots expected to surge while people stay home because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump is an outspoken critic of voting by mail. He speculates that widespread use of mail-in ballots could lead to fraud.
“These changes are a thinly veiled attempt to advance the president’s own political agenda,” James told reporters on a conference call announcing the lawsuit.
Nevada governor won’t make ‘ballot harvesters’ register
CARSON CITY, Nev. — Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak ratcheted up tensions in Nevada’s increasingly partisan battle over election management on Tuesday when he rejected a request from its Republican secretary of state to require so-called “ballot harvesters” to register with her office.
In early August, Nevada’s Democratic-controlled Legislature voted to mail ballots to all active voters ahead of the November election. The body also approved emergency regulations to lift limits on a practice known as “ballot harvesting, ” which permits third-parties to collect and return ballots on voters’ behalf.
Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said in a letter sent Aug. 17 that additional safeguards were needed to secure the election. She proposed and drafted an emergency regulation to require third-party “ballot harvesters” who collect more than 10 ballots to submit paperwork detailing information including their political affiliations.
Sisolak denied the request Tuesday.