Glacial dam outburst in Alaska destroys buildings
JUNEAU, Alaska — Raging waters that ate away at riverbanks, destroyed at least two buildings and undermined others were receding Monday in Alaska’s capital city after a glacial dam outburst last weekend, authorities said.
Levels along the Mendenhall River had started falling by Sunday but the city said river banks remained unstable. Onlookers gathered on a bridge over the river and along the banks of swollen Mendenhall Lake to take photos and videos Sunday. A home was propped precariously along the eroded river bank as milky-colored water whisked past.
There were no reports of any injuries or deaths.
Boater rescued off Florida coast in half-submerged boat
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A boater who had been missing for more than a day and a half was rescued off the Florida coast in a half-submerged boat, authorities said.
The Coast Guard rescued 25-year-old Charles Gregory 12 miles off St. Augustine, Fla., on Saturday morning after he went missing on a 12-foot flat-bottomed boat.
A Coast Guard aircrew spotted him sitting in his partially submerged boat, and he was rescued by a Coast Guard boat crew. He didn’t need any medical attention, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
3 dead after charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bus carrying up to 50 people traveling from New York to Ohio crashed and hit another vehicle on a Pennsylvania interstate, killing three passengers, state police said.
The wreck happened during heavy rain around 11:50 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 81 just north of Harrisburg, state police said.
The bus drove off the roadway, struck an embankment, rolled onto its right side and hit the back of a car that was stopped in the right lane of traffic, according to a crash report.
The three passengers were declared dead at the scene, the police report said, and others suffered injuries that ranged from minor to severe.
Firefighting helicopters collide, killing 3 in crash
CABAZON, Calif. — Two firefighting helicopters collided while responding to a blaze in Southern California, sending one to the ground in a crash that killed all three people on board.
The accident late Sunday afternoon in the desert about 85 miles east of Los Angeles involved a huge Sikorsky S-64E and a Bell 407. The Sikorsky landed safely.
“Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and tragically all three members perished,” Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said early Monday.
Storms in northern Europe kill at least 1 person
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Stormy weather across the Baltic Sea region Monday killed at least one person and caused airport delays, suspended ferry services and a train’s partial derailment.
Three people had been taken to hospital in Sweden when two of the train’s passenger cars went off the tracks in Hudiksvall, police said.
In Lithuania, a 50-year old woman was killed by falling trees near the Latvian border. The area was badly damaged with numerous roofs ripped off, and thousands remained without electricity.
Appeals court upholds Josh Duggar’s conviction
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld Josh Duggar’s conviction for downloading child sexual abuse images, rejecting the former reality television star’s argument that a judge should have suppressed statements he made to investigators during the search that found the images.
A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the appeal by Duggar, whose large family was the focus of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting.” Duggar was convicted in 2021 and is serving a 121/2-year prison sentence.
D.C. area braces for destructive weather
Thousands of U.S. flights were canceled or delayed Monday as forecasts warned of destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning, and residents were warned to stay indoors and prepare for the worst.
Rain began falling in the Washington area shortly after 5 p.m., and the skies gradually turned an ominous dark gray, a precursor to the severe weather and mass power outages that were predicted.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the greater D.C. area, lasting until 9 p.m., as well as a flood warning extending through this morning. A special Weather Service statement warned, “There is a significant threat for damaging and locally destructive hurricane-force winds, along with the potential for large hail and tornadoes, even strong tornadoes.”
The storms’ spread was massive, with tornado watches and warnings posted across 10 states from Tennessee to New York. The National Weather Service said the area of greatest concern centered in the Washington-Baltimore region.