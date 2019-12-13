News in your town

Crunch time at climate talks amid discord on carbon markets

Detroit tops list of hard-to-count cities ahead of census

New Zealand recovers 6 bodies days after volcanic eruption

New Jersey attackers linked to anti-Semitic fringe movement

Weinstein lawyer says 98% of creditors agreeing to settle

Russia probe report spurs calls for FBI surveillance changes

Regulators to set up 3-digit suicide hotline number like 911

Krispy Kreme family gives millions to Holocaust survivors

Russia probe report spurs calls for FBI surveillance changes

Saudi Aramco inches near $2 trillion in day 2 of trading

New Jersey attackers linked to anti-Semitic fringe movement

Detroit tops list of hard-to-count cities ahead of census

Wealthy German family gives millions to Holocaust survivors

UK exit poll suggests majority for Johnson's Conservatives

UK edges closer to Brexit as Tories close in on majority

New Zealand recovers 6 bodies days after volcanic eruption

Regulators to set up 3-digit suicide hotline number like 911

AP Player of the Year: QB Joe Burrow, first winner from LSU

10 ex-NFL players charged with defrauding healthcare program

Nobel laureate Suu Kyi defends Myanmar army in genocide case

Protesters vent their anger as UN climate talks stutter

Oink oink, cha-ching: $3 million found in barrels of pork

U.N. experts: Libya new focus of Islamic State extremists

The people sing: 'Les Mis' soothes, breaks Hong Kong hearts

Tennessee officials see 'no issue' with latest electrocution

Fears mount that New Jersey shooting was anti-Semitic attack

New drugs show rare promise against advanced breast cancer

Weinstein reaches tentative $25M deal with accusers

Leaders scramble for final votes as UK's ugly election ends

More Americans are dying at home rather than in hospitals

Impeachment trial: Trump wants drama, but GOP wants it over

Arctic habitats and cultures on thin ice as region warms

Celebrity news

California considers calling THC in pot a risk to moms-to-be

Flooded farmers face growing dilemma in warming world

Watchdog caught in political crossfire on his Russia report

New Zealand volcano vents steam, death toll now at 16

Saudi stock offering creates world's most valuable company

YouTube cracks down on racist, sexist and similar insults

Flooded farmers face growing dilemma in warming world

Impeachment trial: Trump wants drama, but GOP wants it over