News in your town

Politics slows flow of U.S. virus funds to local public health

Pelosi calls House back into session to vote on postal bill

Telephone calls between UAE, Israel ring for the first time

White House's Meadows says he accepts Harris eligible for VP

Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill

Trump makes call for new White House doctor's virus advice

Lightning sparks new wildfires across California

National news in brief

New Zealand delays election after virus outbreak in Auckland

World news in brief

Leader of Belarus rejects calls to rerun presidential vote

New Zealand delays election by 4 weeks after virus outbreak in Auckland

Trump makes call for new White House doctor's virus advice

White House's Meadows says he accepts Harris eligible to serve as vice president

Bourbon-scented sanitizer and wary public challenge census

Police: At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati

Fear, language barriers hinder immigrant contact-tracing